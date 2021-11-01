New York Giants Have a Chance to Make a Statement Game vs. Chiefs

Here are a few thoughts ahead of the New York Giants' Week 8 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, including why a win can make a definitive statement by this Giants team moving forward.

Despite what they say about the Kansas City Chiefs, the opportunity is there for the New York Giants to deliver what could potentially be a knockout punch to the defending AFC champions.

The Giants, who, as they have always done under head coach Joe Judge, have said all the right things. They’ve said the Chiefs have an explosive offense (they do), a very good defense (not really), great coaching (half-true), and an all-world quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, who just happens to be struggling at the moment.

But what these Giants haven’t said, at least not verbally, is that they’re brimming with confidence after beating a Carolina Panthers team last week without running back Saquon Barkley and receivers Sterling Shepard Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney.

Granted, no one is about to mistake the Panthers for the Chiefs, but that’s not the point. The point is that these Giants have some confidence from that win, that feel-good spirit within them—and hey, isn’t that better than having to go an extra day with the sour taste of having lost your last game in your mouth?

The Giants are also not oblivious to the fact that beating the Chiefs, regardless of the 3-4 record, would make a statement heard around the NFL that this Giants team, after a sluggish and at times embarrassing start to the 2021 season, finally has its house in order and is ready to compete against a schedule of opponents that doesn’t get any easier for the next several weeks.

To beat the Chiefs, the Giants need only duplicate the formula they used in beating the Panthers. There were minimal mistakes, a lot of complementary football, and executing the assignments to win the one-on-one battles.

“The mentality is always the same for us,” said defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II. “To dominate, to pressure the quarterback, to stop the run, that’s (an) every week type of thing for us. We just keep the same mentality and just try to execute what we have to execute.”

And the fact that all eyes will be on this particular game, given it’s the only one on the NFL calendar?

That’s not as big of a deal, according to Judge.

“I think the thing you have to realize is every game can be seen anywhere at this point. Every game is on TV. Everything will be nationally broadcast. You’ve got the Red Zone for all the games on Sundays. Everyone’s going to watch Sunday Night Football. Everyone can watch Monday Night Football. Everyone’s going to watch Thursday Night Football. We’ve already played Thursday, we’ve got Monday. To me, it’s you’re just playing a game,” he said.

A statement game that, if they can pull off the upset, will suddenly cast the Giants in an entirely new light.

Trade Deadline Looms

Regardless of Monday night's outcome, it will be interesting to see what the Giants do with the November 2 trade deadline looming.

According to CBS Sports, there is interest around the league in tight end Evan Engram.

But here's the question the Giants need to answer. If they beat the Chiefs, do they really want to dismantle the offense by removing Engram, who appears to have the higher interest from other teams and who continues to be a significant part of the offensive snap distribution?

On the one hand, it does make sense considering the Giants probably won't re-sign Engram after this year (they're going to be heavily cap-strapped). And for those thinking that they should stand their ground and let Engram bring them a compensatory draft pick in 2023, that's not a slam dunk either, not if some other team were to sign Engram to a low-cost prove-it deal.

Another player whose name has come up as a possible trade candidate is receiver Darius Slayton, who is on Year 3 of his rookie deal. That potential move might make more sense to complete if Golladay, Toney, and Shepard are truly past the worst of their respective injuries.

Either way, it's going to be an interesting 16 or so hours if the Giants stand pat before their Monday night game.

Starters on Special Teams

There is a good possibility that we may see Kadarius Toney in a return man role before this season ends.

But should the Giants run that risk, especially after losing Jabrill Peppers for the season in a returners role?

Giants head coach Joe Judge, whose opinion is the only one that matters, didn't want to hear anything about saving his top players from the added perils of playing special teams.

“He’s going to get hurt catching the ball across the middle, isn’t he? We’re not going to not throw the ball between the hashes to him,” Judge said. “We’re going to put our best players on the field to play.”

Judge isn't necessarily wrong, but it does need to be noted that putting a player out there for a punt return adds snap counts--and increases the possibility-- for the player to get hurt.

That said, the revamped injured reserve rules could have something to do with more coaches willing to take chances.

In the past, a player placed on IR was done for the year unless he was one of three players designated for return. The rule was revised during the pandemic to where players placed on IR must only spend a minimum of three weeks on IR before they're eligible to be designated for return. As a bonus, there is no limit to how many players can be activated off IR.

"I like the IR rules, the three-week IR. I really do like that," the judge said. "I don’t think you’re going to have a lot of coaches complaining about that. I think in this league you want to see the players play, right? I think that’s kind of the goal."

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.