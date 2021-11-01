New York Giants (2-5) at Kansas City Chiefs (3-4): Live Updates and Information

Live stats, information and analysis as the New York Giants look to make a statement against the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead. Click on the table of contents headers to navigate throughout the article.

The New York Giants have one fewer win than the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4), yet Monday Night's game has the Giants facing their biggest point spread of the season.

While the Giants aren't necessarily buying the narrative that the Chiefs has lost a little something off their fast ball, a win against Patrick Mahomes and company would be a huge statement for a Giants team that is looking to right the ship and start playing its best football as the calendar page turns to November.

The Giants are 1-2 this year on the road and are 0-1 against AFC teams, having lost their Week 1 game to Denver. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are 1-2 at home, and 2-0 against the NFC after knocking off Washington and Philadelphia earlier in the season.

If the Giants can pull off the upset this week, that would make quite the statement as they look to continue improving their record in this, the toughest stretch of football for them yet.

Follow along below for live updates, stats and analysis from GEHA Field at Arrowhead as the New York Giants try for the upset over the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs .Newest content will be on top; click on the link in the Table of Contents to go to a section.

Table of Contents

First Quarter

According to ESON's Lisa Salters, Giants RB Saquon Barkley told her there's still "Too much swelling and soreness" in his injured ankle. He hopes to be ready to play next week.

Giants center Billy Price totally whiffs on a block and Devontae Booker is dropped for a three-yard loss. Not sure what happened there.

Giants get a little more pressure on Mahomes and play tighter coverage to force a punt.

Kadarius Toney has yet to make an appearance as pass target in this game so far for the Giants.

Daniel Jones's pass intended for John Ross was short. Good thing as that might have been another pick.

John Ross is handling kickoff returns. Butker's kickoff goes for a touchback.

6:12: On 3rd-and-goal, Patrick Mahomes finds Tyreek Hill in the back of the end zone. Touchdown. Chiefs up 7-0 off the Giants turnover as Harrison Butker converts the PAT.

And the Giants give the ball right back to the Chiefs as QB Daniel Jones's pass intended for WR Darius Slayton is picked off by LB Willie Gay, who makes his second career INT. Jones stared down the receiver.

Giants safety Julian Love comes up with a huge interception in the end zone on a pass intended for Jerick McKinnon, squashing the Chiefs' impressive opening drive. Giants ball. That was Patrick Mahomes' 10th INT of the season and yet another one tipped.

Kansas City is moving the ball. They have five first downs on their opening drive, as the Giants have yet to get pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes, opting for a soft zone thus far. Chiefs in the red zone.

Quincy Roche gets the start opposite of Azeez Ojulari at OLB. Lorenzo Carter is inactive

Pregame

The Giants win the toss and defer.

It looks like receiver Dante Pettis is going to be the punt returner for the Giants this week. Pettis is the NCAA record holder in punt returns for a touchdown (9).

Today's officials: Referee Jerome Boger (23), Umpire Barry Anderson (20), Down Judge Frank LeBlanc (44), Line Judge Rusty Baynes (59),Field Judge Steve Zimmer (22), Side Judge Jonah Monroe (120), Back Judge Steve Patrick (17), Replay Official Ross Smith, Replay Assistant Gerald Frye.

Giants inactive list: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), LB Lorenzo Carter (ankle), DB Nate Ebner (ankle). Those players were declared out by the team on Saturday. Also inactive are DT Danny Shelton and DB J.R. Reed.

The Chiefs' inactive player list includes LB Anthony Hitchens, DT Khalen Saunders, CB DeAndre Baker, OT Mike Remmers, C Austin Blythe, and OT Prince Tega Wanogho. Baker and Remmers were once members of the Giants.

Giants receivers Kadarius Toney (ankle) and Sterling Shepard are expected to play tonight.

Giants Roster Moves: New York placed ILB Carter Coughlin (ankle) on injured reserve, signed DB Steven Parker from their practice squad to the 53-man roster, activated CB Aaron Robinson off the PUP list, and elevated LBs Benardrick McKinney and Trent Harris from the practice squad ahead of tonight's game.

Eli and Peyton Manning will indeed be calling tonight's game as part of their special "Manningcast" series.

Game Preview

The great Bill Parcells once said of a football team and its record that, "You are what your record says you are."

But don't tell that to the current generation of Giants players and coaches, who see a far better Kansas City Chiefs team than its 3-4 record would indicate.

"This team poses a number of threats," head coach Joe Judge said Wednesday. "They’re explosive offensively, they’ve got a ton of weapons. This is an explosive offense. They can score on any play from anywhere on the field. Obviously, they have one of the best quarterbacks at this point in a long duration of the game. I think obviously what he’s done will go down a lot longer than that."

"Defensively, I think (Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve) Spags (Spagnuolo) does a great job in terms of mixing up the pressures and staying after your skill players, staying after your quarterbacks, really getting pressure on you. There’s a lot of multiples. He’s not afraid to mix it up at any point in the game.

"Then, (Special Teams Coordinator Dave) Toub does a great job on special teams in terms of creating field position with the return game."

Some might view Judge's words as nothing more than being respectful toward the next opponent, but the reality is the Chiefs are coming off a bad loss to the Titans and are in danger of having their season slip away if they lose to the Giants.

And despite what Judge says about the Chiefs defense, ask anyone who covers or who has watched that unit, and they'll tell you that the Kansas City defense is well on its way toward being historically bad, which in turn is affecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who feels he must press to keep things from slipping away.

So is this a winnable game for the Giants? At the start of the season, the answer would have been no, but as we like to say, that's why you line up and play the game. And if the Giants can catch a few breaks, perhaps Monday Night Football will turn into a worthwhile and interesting watch after all.

Giants and Kansas City Depth Charts

How to Watch

Who: New York Giants (2-5) at Kansas City Chiefs (3-4)

When: Monday, November 1, at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

TV: ESPN (Steve Levy, Play-by-Play. Brian Griese and Louis Riddick, Analysts. Lisa Salters, Sideline) or FuboTV (Get 7-day Free Trial)

Opening Line per SI Sportsbook: New York Giants +9.5 (-110) | Kansas City Chiefs -9.5 (+110)

Series: This is the 15th regular-season meeting between the clubs, with the Giants leading 11-3. The teams last met in Week 11 of the 2017 season in East Rutherford, when the Giants defeated the Chiefs, 12-9, on an overtime field goal to improve their home record against the Chiefs to 7-0. The Giants hold a 4-3 series advantage versus the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Last Time Out: Giants 12, Chiefs 9 (OT), November 19, 2017, MetLife Stadium

The Giants got a 1-yard touchdown run from running back Orleans Darkwa and two field goals from kicker Aldrick Rosas, including a 26-yarder in the fourth quarter and the game-winning 23-yarder in overtime to top the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs' only scoring came on three field goals by kicker Harrison Butker, who of which came in the fourth quarter. Butker nailed a pair of 31-yarders and a 23-yard conversion to account for the Chiefs' points.

In his tenth career game, Giants tight end Evan Engram passed the 450 receiving yard mark, joining Jeremy Shockey as the only tight ends in franchise history with at least 450 receiving yards in their first ten games.

