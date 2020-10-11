SI.com
New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Week 5 Blog & Discussion

Jackson Thompson

At 0-4, the Giants Week 5 matchup against the 1-3 Dallas Cowboys might as well be the Super Bowl for them at this point.

The Giants have lost six in a row to their division rival and are desperately looking for the first win of head coach Joe Judge's tenure.

With an offense and second-year quarterback that has ranked among the worst in the NFL through the first month, the Giants have an opportunity to finally get into a rhythm against the Cowboys defense, which currently ranks near the bottom of the NFL.

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who previously led the Cowboys as head coach from 2010-19, will undoubtedly be looking to get his unit going against his former team to help deliver the Giants their first win and make his presence known to his former employer.

On the other side of the ball, the Giants' defense, which has surprised many so far this season ranking fifth in the NFL in yardage allowed, will be tested against a Cowboys offense that leads the league in scoring.

However, that offense will be without its franchise left tackle, as Cowboys veteran offensive tackle Tyron Smith is set to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. Cowboys starting center Joe Looney will also be out with a knee issue.

Can the Giants finally get into the win column? Join the discussion below with your fellow Giants fans as led by Giants Country's Jackson Thompson (@Jacksonbht), who will update you throughout the game as we find out.

You can also follow senior editor Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) for updates as well.

And don't forget to log in and take part in our community chat

