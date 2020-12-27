New York Giants Dominated by Baltimore Ravens, 27-17

In a game they needed to win, the New York Giants not only looked flat, lifeless, and disorganized throughout, but they were also no match for the Baltimore Ravens, who dominated the Giants 27-13 at M&T Bank Stadium.

The game was over for the Giants in the first half. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and friends held the ball for 22:38 in the first half and scored on every possession in the half, jumping out to a 20-3 lead against a Giants defense that allowed 155 yards in the first half—four yards shy of their season-high of 159 against Arizona (159) in Week 14.

The Giants' defense was so bad, in fact, that on the Ravens' first scoring drive, they averaged 6.3 yards per play as Jackson had all day to throw the ball, and the Giants run defense was non-existent.

It wasn’t just the defense that struggled. On its first possession, the Giants offense went three and out, thanks in part to two false start penalties called against veteran offensive right tackle Cam Fleming and right guard Kevin Zeitler. The Giants wouldn’t get on the scoreboard until midway through the second quarter when kicker Graham Gano hit the first of his two field goals, a 31-yarder, which made it 17-3 Ravens.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, returning after missing last week to nurse hamstring and ankle injuries, finished 24 of 41 for 252 yards, but in the second half, his pass protection broke down as he was sacked six times, including three in a row on one series.

Jones finally broke a streak of eight quarters of play with no touchdowns by the Giants offense when in the fourth quarter, he found receiver Sterling Shepard on a 3-yard pass with 8:44 left and the game pretty much in the bag for the Ravens.

But the Giants, who finished with 269 yards of offense and who converted just one of 10 third-down attempts, couldn’t get much going while the defense, allowing 432 yards and eight out of 11 third-down conversions, had no answers on a day where they needed to be playing their best football.

With the loss, the Giants drop to 5-10, their already slim playoff hopes pretty much over if both Washington or Philadelphia win their Week 16 games. The Giants have also now finished with at least ten losses for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.