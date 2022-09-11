The Tennessee Titans jumped to a 13-0 halftime lead over the New York Giants during the 2022 NFL Week 1 regular-season opener.

The Giants just couldn't get much anything going in any phase of the ball, especially on offense. It managed just seven first downs, with six coming in the second quarter, and two of their six drives were three-and-out.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, who went 9 of 11 for 92 yards in the first half, was sacked on each of the team's first four drives. Jones also lost the handle on a ball when he was strip-sacked by Titans defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons.

The defense, which held Titans running back Derrick Henry to 56 yards on 12 carries, allowed several chunk plays to the middle of the field.

And special teams coverage, a problem in the preseason, continued its struggles. The unit allowed a 46-yard punt return by Kyle Phillips following the Giants' opening drive that set up the Titans' first touchdown of the game, a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill to receiver Dontrell Hilliard to cap a 5-play, 45-play drive.

The Titans also got two field goals from kicker Randy Bullock, one from 46 yards and one from 23 yards. The 23-yard field goal was set up by the Jones turnover caused by the Simmons strip sack when the big defensive lineman beat rookie offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu and center Jon Feliciano.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley rushed for 42 yards on six carries to lead the team. Receiver Richie James finished the half as the Giants' leading receiver with 48 yards on three receptions.

The Giants lost rookie receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in the second quarter to a knee injury.

The Titans, who won the opening coin toss and deferred, will get the ball to start the second half.

