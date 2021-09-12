- Publish date:
New York Giants Gameday: How To Watch Broncos at Giants Regular-Season Opener
Ready or not, the 2021 NFL regular season is coming at you, and what better way to kick things off if you're the New York Giants than to do so at home in front of the fans?
This is the 13th regular-season meeting between the Giants and Broncos, who also met once in the postseason (Super Bowl XXI, which the Giants won). The regular-season series is tied at 6-6, but the Giants hold a 4-2 advantage over the Broncos at home.
The Giants are looking to win their first regular-season opening game since 2016 and their first regular-season home opener since 2010. The Giants are 3-8 in regular-season openers at MetLife Stadium.
Be sure to keep it here at Giants Country, where in addition to our open gameday thread where registered users can discuss the game as it unfolds, we will have complete postgame coverage.
Here are the other details you need to watch and listen to the Giants home opener against Denver on Sunday.
Game information: Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants
Current Records: Broncos 0-0, Giants 0-0
Date/Time: Sunday, September 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
New York Giants Gameday: How To Watch Broncos at Giants Regular-Season Opener
The New York Giants kick off their 2021 regular-season opener at home aginast the Denver Broncos Sunday, September 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET. Here is how to watch and listen.
Pat's Perspectives Ahead of New York Giants' Week 1 Opener
Year 2 of the Joe Judge era gets underway this afternoon as the New York Giants host the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. Here are a few thoughts before kickoff.
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley, Adoree' Jackson Cleared for Sunday per Report
The Giants are getting two key members of their football team off the injury list in time for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos.
Streaming: Fubo TV
TV: FOX (Adam Amin, Play-by-Play; Mark Schlereth, Analyst; Shannon Spake, Sideline)
Radio: WFAN 660 AM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play; Carl Banks, Analyst; Howard Cross Sideline)
Spread: New York Giants +2.5 (-105) | Denver Broncos -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline: Giants(+135) | Denver (-165)
Total: 41. 5– Over (-110) | Under 52 (-110)
Referee: Ron Torbert
Discussion: Gameday Thread (free registration required)
More from Giants Country
- 2021 SI Fan Nation NFL Team Publisher Predictions
- Giants Looking Forward to RB Saquon Barkley's Return
- Giants Receiver Sterling Shepard Talks Team Mood Ahead of 2021 Season Opener
- Kadarius Toney Looking to Scratch That Itch to Play
- New York Giants Week 1: The Competitive Edge
- Jason Garrett Reflects on 9/11 Aftermath
- Three Keys to a Giants’ Victory Over the Broncos
- Bold Predictions for New York Giants' 2021 Season
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums
- Subscribe and like our YouTube Channel