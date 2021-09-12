September 12, 2021
New York Giants Gameday: How To Watch Broncos at Giants Regular-Season Opener

The New York Giants kick off their 2021 regular-season opener at home aginast the Denver Broncos Sunday, September 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET. Here is how to watch and listen.
Ready or not, the 2021 NFL regular season is coming at you, and what better way to kick things off if you're the New York Giants than to do so at home in front of the fans?

This is the 13th regular-season meeting between the Giants and Broncos, who also met once in the postseason (Super Bowl XXI, which the Giants won). The regular-season series is tied at 6-6, but the Giants hold a 4-2 advantage over the Broncos at home.

The Giants are looking to win their first regular-season opening game since 2016 and their first regular-season home opener since 2010. The Giants are 3-8 in regular-season openers at MetLife Stadium.

Be sure to keep it here at Giants Country, where in addition to our open gameday thread where registered users can discuss the game as it unfolds, we will have complete postgame coverage.

Here are the other details you need to watch and listen to the Giants home opener against Denver on Sunday.

Game information: Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants 

Current Records: Broncos 0-0, Giants 0-0

Date/Time: Sunday, September 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey 

Streaming: Fubo TV

TV: FOX (Adam Amin, Play-by-Play; Mark Schlereth, Analyst; Shannon Spake, Sideline)

Radio:  WFAN 660 AM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play; Carl Banks, Analyst; Howard Cross Sideline)

Spread: New York Giants  +2.5 (-105) | Denver Broncos -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Giants(+135) | Denver  (-165)

Total: 41. 5– Over (-110) | Under 52 (-110)

Referee: Ron Torbert

Discussion: Gameday Thread (free registration required)

