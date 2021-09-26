New York Giants ILB Blake Martinez Ruled Out of Game with Knee Injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez was ruled out of the Giants' Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons after suffering a non-contact injury on the Falcons' opening drive.

Martinez's injury came on the fifth play of the game on an eight-yard pass completion to receiver Cordarrelle Patterson. Martinez missed a tackle and immediately went to the ground along the Falcons sideline, where Giants medical officials tended to him.

He was helped off the field and to the sideline before walking to the Giants locker room under his own power. The Giants then announced Martinez would not be returning shortly after that.

Martinez is to undergo an MRI on his knee to determine the extent of his injury as the Giants hold their breath that his is not a season-ending injury.

Martinez was replaced by Tae Crowder, who got the radio in his helmet to call the defense.

