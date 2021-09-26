September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
New York Giants ILB Blake Martinez Ruled Out of Game with Knee Injury
Publish date:

New York Giants ILB Blake Martinez Ruled Out of Game with Knee Injury

Giants holding their collective breath that Martinez's injury isn't season-ending.
Author:

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Giants holding their collective breath that Martinez's injury isn't season-ending.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez was ruled out of the Giants' Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons after suffering a non-contact injury on the Falcons' opening drive. 

Martinez's injury came on the fifth play of the game on an eight-yard pass completion to receiver Cordarrelle Patterson. Martinez missed a tackle and immediately went to the ground along the Falcons sideline, where Giants medical officials tended to him. 

He was helped off the field and to the sideline before walking to the Giants locker room under his own power. The Giants then announced Martinez would not be returning shortly after that. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Sep 26, 2021; E. Rutherford, N.J., USA; New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) lays on the field after being injured in a play against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants ILB Blake Martinez Ruled Out of Game with Knee Injury

Giants holding their collective breath that Martinez's injury isn't season-ending.

10 minutes ago
Nov 22, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; Atlanta Falcons helmets on the bench during their game against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants: How To Watch Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons Regular-Season Game 3

Here are the TV, radio, and betting lines for this week's Giants-Falcons Week 3 regular season game.

1 hour ago
Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants Week 3 Inactive Report: TE Evan Engram, WR Kenny Golladay Active

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will have his full group of play makers available for only the second time since becoming the starting quarterback in 2019.

1 hour ago

Martinez is to undergo an MRI on his knee to determine the extent of his injury as the Giants hold their breath that his is not a season-ending injury. 

Martinez was replaced by Tae Crowder, who got the radio in his helmet to call the defense.  

Join the Giants Country Community

Sep 26, 2021; E. Rutherford, N.J., USA; New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) lays on the field after being injured in a play against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants ILB Blake Martinez Ruled Out of Game with Knee Injury

10 minutes ago
Nov 22, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; Atlanta Falcons helmets on the bench during their game against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Game Day

New York Giants: How To Watch Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons Regular-Season Game 3

1 hour ago
Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 3 Inactive Report: TE Evan Engram, WR Kenny Golladay Active

1 hour ago
New York Giants wide receiver C.J. Board (18) makes a catch against the Washington Football Team at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford.
Transactions

New York Giants Roster Moves: Giants C.J. Board, Elevate Offensive Line Help

21 hours ago
Kadarius Toney
News

Why New York Giants WR Kadarius Toney's NFL Career is Off to a Slow Start

Sep 25, 2021
Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) leaps to score a two point conversion in the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Defense vs. Atlanta Falcons Offense: Who Has the Competitive Edge?

Sep 25, 2021
Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs the ball in for a 2-point conversion against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants: Three Keys to a Week 3 Win Over Atlanta Falcons

Sep 25, 2021
New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) takes the field before kickoff of an NFL Week 12 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Game Day

New York Giants - Atlanta Falcons Final Week 3 Injury Report Revealed

Sep 24, 2021