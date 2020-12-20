NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
New York Giants Inactives: Daniel Jones Inactive, as Expected

Daniel Jones will miss his second game in the last three weeks as he continues to battle with hamstring and ankle injuries.
Author:
Publish date:

New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones headlines the team's Week 15 inactive list. Jones has been dealing all week with a right hamstring strain, suffered in a Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and a sprained left ankle suffered in last week's loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones missed the Giants Week 13 game against Seattle but insisted on returning for last week's game. He was relieved by Colt McCoy, who is 1-0 as a Giants starter.

However, it was clear that Jones's injury had compromised his mobility as he didn't attempt one rush (either by design or to avoid pressure), and he absorbed six sacks on which had he been more mobile, he might have gotten himself out of trouble.

Cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee) will miss his second straight game this weekend. The Giants had hoped to get Holmes back this weekend, but his injury has been slow to heal, making his status unclear for the rest of the season.

The Giants used Xavier McKinney and Julian Love last week at the slot cornerback spot. This week they’re expected to deploy McKinney again, but Love could see most of his snaps on the outside since the Giants will be without James Bradberry, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

Tight ends Evan Engram (calf) and Kaden Smith (knee), and starting right guard Kevin Zeitler (shoulder), all listed as questionable, are active this week.

The rest of the Giants inactive list includes offensive linemen Jackson Barton and Kyle Murphy, defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh, receiver Dante Pettis, and linebacker T.J. Brunson.

The Browns announced their inactive players as being receiver Marvin Hall, safety Andrew Sendejo, cornerback Robert Jackson, linebacker Mack Wilson, guard Wyatt Teller and defensive end Joe Jackson.

Chris Hubbard will start at right guard Teller; Sheldrick Redwine will start at free safety for Sendejo; and Jacob Phillips will start at weakside linebacker for Wilson. 

