November 7, 2021
New York Giants - Las Vegas Raiders Game Day Inactive Lists

Who's in and who's out for the Giants.
The Giants will indeed have receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) active for today's Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium.

Golladay was limited this week in practice on Thursday and Friday, but the expectation all along was that he would be able to return this week after three games missed. Golladay has caught 17 out of 29 pass targets (56.4 percent) for 282 yards and no touchdowns.  

On Friday, the Giants declared running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle), defensive back Nate Ebner (ankle), and receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) out for this week's game. 

Outside linebacker Oshane Ximines is this week's healthy scratch. Ximines, who last week jumped offside and nullified a big interception by cornerback Darnay Holmes. Ximines, a 2019 third-round draft pick, has appeared in eight games and has 12 tackles, no sacks, and only two quarterback hits.

The Raiders inactive players are OT Jackson Barton, RB Peyton Barber, CB Amik Robertson, DE Malcolm Koonce, and NT Damion Square.

