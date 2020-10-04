New York Giants - Los Angeles Rams Gameday Blog & Community Discussion

The Giants come into SoFi Stadium to face the Rams limping off of a 36-9 blowout loss to an injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers team.

For the Giants, a tough opening stretch to the 2020 season will now culminate in a long road matchup against a talented Rams team that will be looking to right the ship themself after a heart-wrenching 35-32 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.

The Giants also have two more injuries of concern: defensive back Jabrill Peppers (ankle) declared out and defensive back Julian Love (knee/ankle) listed as questionable.

For the Giants, those losses on defense have compounded the losses of running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Sterling Shepard on offense, and they have turned to their practice squad to help make up for those deficiencies.

The Giants signed undrafted free agents safety Sean Chandler from their practie squad and elevated wide receiver Austin Mack from the practice squad for this game.

First-year head coach Joe Judge has been dealt a tough hand in this matchup, as he tries to lead his team to their first win against a tough and motivated Rams team.

"I learn a lot about this team every game day," Judge said. "The more you have experience with these guys, the more you find out about them. They’ve been a resilient group up to this point. I’m very proud of the way they work, and they fight together.

"This team has really put an emphasis on improvement right now on a weekly basis. I see a lot of it on a daily basis. We have to string it together more on Sundays."

Join in on the discussion below as Giants Country's Jackson Thompson (@Jacksonbht) will bring you updates throughout the game with senior editor Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) providing updates as well.

And don't forget to log in and take part in our community chat--simply hit that FOLLOW button in the top right corner and either login if you already have an account or register for a free account, which should take less than 30 seconds to do.

What To Watch For