New York Giants - Los Angeles Rams Gameday Blog & Community Discussion

Jackson Thompson

The Giants come into SoFi Stadium to face the Rams limping off of a 36-9 blowout loss to an injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers team. 

For the Giants, a tough opening stretch to the 2020 season will now culminate in a long road matchup against a talented Rams team that will be looking to right the ship themself after a heart-wrenching 35-32 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. 

The Giants also have two more injuries of concern:  defensive back Jabrill Peppers (ankle)  declared out and defensive back Julian Love (knee/ankle) listed as questionable. 

For the Giants, those losses on defense have compounded the losses of running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Sterling Shepard on offense, and they have turned to their practice squad to help make up for those deficiencies. 

The Giants signed undrafted free agents safety Sean Chandler from their practie squad and elevated wide receiver Austin Mack from the practice squad for this game.

First-year head coach Joe Judge has been dealt a tough hand in this matchup, as he tries to lead his team to their first win against a tough and motivated Rams team. 

"I learn a lot about this team every game day," Judge said. "The more you have experience with these guys, the more you find out about them. They’ve been a resilient group up to this point. I’m very proud of the way they work, and they fight together. 

"This team has really put an emphasis on improvement right now on a weekly basis. I see a lot of it on a daily basis. We have to string it together more on Sundays."

What To Watch For

  • Giants look to improve to 5-3 all-time vs. the Rams in October.
  • Aim for 5th consecutive win as a visiting team against the Rams.
  • Look to improve to 123-97-2 all-time vs. the NFC West.
  • Aim for 4th consecutive game with at least two sacks.
  • Golden Tate III aims for 6th consecutive game with at least five receptions vs. the Rams. In 11 career games vs. the Rams, Tate III has 47 receptions for 690 yards and six touchdowns.
  • Blake Martinez aims for 3rd consecutive game with a sack.
  • James Bradberry aims for 3rd consecutive game with at least three passes defended. Bradberry’s 56 passes defended are 5th in the NFC since 2016. In 2020, Bradberry leads the NFL with nine passes defended.
