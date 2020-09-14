SI.com
New York Giants - Pittsburgh Steelers Gameday Blog

Jackson Thompson

Nothing ever comes easy. But if life were always easy, what fun would that be?

Well, if you’re the New York Giants, a team that began the last decade with a bang and finished it with a whimper, you want to earn everything you get moving forward because you put in the time to work for it.

That, at least, is head coach Joe Judge’s message to a group of players who have already have shown themselves to be closer as a team than some groups that have been together for years.

“We have to make sure on our part that we play smart football, we don’t make mistakes that cost us, and we avoid the things that set ourselves back,” Judge said of the general plan to get this new era of Giants football off to a positive start for the first time since 2016.

“We have a tough enough opponent with Pittsburgh coming in here. We can’t go ahead and set ourselves back to begin the game. Really to me, it’s about being fundamentally sound in how you approach it, being a smart decision-maker on the field, and that ties into penalties as well.”

The Giants players have echoed Judge’s message, but as a certain head coach long before Judge used to like to say, “Talk is cheap; play the game.” 

The deck is stacked against the Giants who host the Steelers on Monday Night Football, but all is not necessarily lost as the Giants look to quiet the critics who have snickered all summer about Judge and his coaching methods.

Join in on the discussion below with your fellow Giants fans as led by Giants Country writer Jackson Thompson (@Jacksonbht) who will bring you updates throughout the game.

You can also follow our various editorial team members, including senior editor Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina), Pat Ragazzo (@RagazzoReport), Nick Falato (@nickfalato), Mike Addvensky (@MikeAddvensky), and Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) for updates as well.

Pregame

The Giants could be breaking in as many as 13 new starters against the Steelers tonight from last year's opener. 

Rookie left tackle Andrew Thomas, center Nick Gates and right tackle Cameron Fleming make up the Giants' newest offensive line additions while quarterback Daniel Jones will be making his first Week-1 NFL start as the Giants' full-time starting quarterback. 

Meanwhile, the defensive side of the ball is seeing nearly a complete turnover from last years' Week-1 starting defense. Inside linebackers Blake Martinez and Devante Downs, cornerbacks James Bradberry Corey Ballentine, Darnay Holmes and Logan Ryan, safety Julian Love, edge rusher Oshane Ximines, and defensive tackle Leonard Williams are all new faces on the Giants' starting lineup from last year. 

The final injury report has revealed that seven Giants and six Steelers have been ruled out of tonight's game. 

For the Giants, Tate, linebackers T.J. Brunson, Cam Brown and Tae Crowder, offensive guard Shane Lemieux, offensive tackle Jackson Barton and defensive end RJ McIntosh will not take the field.

Tight end Levine Toilolo, who was listed as questionable with a hamstring issue for the Giants' Saturday injury report, is active for tonight's game. 

For the Steelers, quarterback Josh Dobbs, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Ulysees Gilbert, defensive lineman Carlos Davis, offensive guard David DeCastro and tight end Zach Gentry have been ruled out.

With Tate out, wide receiver Damion Ratley could finally get some opportunities to break out in tonight's game. 

As a seventh-round draft pick in 2018 by the Cleveland Browns, Ratley has solid NFL speed, evident by his 4.44 40-yard dash and 23.1 yards per reception average during college. 

Ratley didn't have the opportunities in Cleveland to make an impact, only playing 25% of offensive snaps. Still, he was still able to rack up 344 and a touchdown with limited opportunities in his two-year stint with the Browns. 

Now with Tate out, Ratley could be a sound fit in the slot for the Giants offense and could give Jones a fast substitute for Tate.

