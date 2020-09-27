New York Giants - San Francisco 49ers Gameday Blog & Community Discussion

The Giants and the 49ers are set to battle in a test of resiliency.

The 0-2 Giants are coming off a gut-wrenching week, having fallen 17-13 to the Chicago Bears last week while also losing running back Saquon Barkley for the year to a torn ACL, and receiver Sterling Shepard to a turf toe injury.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers are coming off a win against the Jets, but it was a costly one as they suffered a slew of injuries that will drastically change the team's complexion starting this week.

Quarterback Jimmy Garroppolo, tight end George Kittle, defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas, running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman, defensive lineman Dee Ford, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and cornerback Richard Sherman will all be out for San Francisco. Bosa and Thomas both suffered torn ACLs last week. Garroppolo suffered a high ankle sprain and Mostert a knee injury.

But don't expect the Giants to feel sorry for their visiting guests. New York is staring at the possibility of an 0-3 start for the first time since their dismal 3-13 season in 2017 unless they can capitalize with a winning effort at home to give head coach Joe Judge his first win.

For the Giants, it will take overcoming the loss of the injuries on offense. The Giants have struggled to get their running game going to help out quarterback Daniel Jones, but last week Jones loaded the team on his back and very nearly brought them back from what looked like a shutout loss at halftime.

Jones won't have to go at it alone this week, and he's confident that those players left standing after the losses of Barkley and Shepard will come ready to deliver the goods.

"We have a lot of guys who can make plays. It's about everyone doing what they have to do to execute as an offense," Jones said.

"That's the way we are going to be most effective. It's not any one guy; it's not a couple guys. It's all of us."

