New York Giants Take 14-3 Halftime Lead Over Washington

The New York Giants overcame a slow start in their big NFC East game against Washington to take a 14-3 halftime lead.

Washington, who dominated the time of possession in the first quarter, broke the scoreless tie on Joey Slye's 41-yard field goal with 2:51 left in the game's first 15 minutes.

The Commanders overcame back-to-back penalties that knocked them out of Slye's range by quarterback Taylor Henkicke connected with receiver Curtis Samuel on 3rd-and-22 to get back into scoring range.

After that initial hot start, the Commanders cooled down, and the Giants took over. New York got on the board early in the second quarter when outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who delivered a monster of a first-half performance, sacked Heinicke on the Commanders' 2-yard line.

Thibodeaux forced the fumble, recovered it, and then scored the Giants' first points of the game, giving his team a 7-0 lead.

New York made it a 14-3 game by reaching back into the bag of tricks from earlier in the season. Stringing together an 18-play, 97-yard drive, the Giants went for it on 4th-and-9 and converted when Daniel Jones found receiver Richie James over the middle for 11 yards.

Following the two-minute warning, Jones and the Giants continued to chip away at the yardage, the drive--the Giants' longest on offense this season--ending on a direct snap to running back to Saquon Barkley, who took it in three yards for the score.

The Giants will get the ball to start the second half.

