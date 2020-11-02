New York Giants - Tampa Bay Bucs Week 8 Inactive List: No Surprises

The Giants Week 8 inactive report consists of four players who were previously disclosed as having injuries and three healthy scratches.

Running back Devonta Freeman (ankle) and defensive back Adrian Colbert (shoulder) were declared out on Friday.

Receiver CJ Board (concussion) was listed as questionable as he’s in the final stages of the league’s protocol.

And cornerback Ryan Lewis (hamstring) was a last-minute addition to the injury report on Sunday, listed as doubtful.

The rest of the Giants inactive players for their Week 8 game against the Bucs are tight end Eric Tomlinson, offensive lineman Jackson Barton and defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh.

Giants rookie cornerback Darnay Holmes, who missed last week's game with a neck injury, is active.

The Bucs inactive are headlined by receiver Chris Godwin, who was declared out Saturday with a finger injury. The rest of their scratches are quarterback Ryan Griffin, receiver Cyril Grayson, guard Aaron Stinnie, and defensive tackle Khalil Davis.