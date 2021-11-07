New York Giants Top Las Vegas Raiders, 23-16

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- The New York Giants pulled off a classic trap game against the AFC West's first-place team, the Las Vegas Raiders. New York won the game 23-16. It was a down-to-the-wire victory, but the Giants came away with the home upset.

The Giants relied heavily on a Saquon Barkley-less rushing attack led by Devontae Booker. He had 99-yards on 21-carries to go along with three catches for 23-yards before exiting the game with a hip injury midway through the fourth quarter.

The win didn't come without struggles for the Giants. The offense continued to be inefficient in scoring touchdowns, leading to three Graham Gano field goals. The Giants' offense only had one touchdown, which came on the opening drive, a 7-play, 75-yard drive that concluded with a 30-yard touchdown to Evan Engram.

The Giants did a great job driving the football down the field on their first drive; a lot of Devontae Booker, some play-action, a full-house formation that resembled some inverted wishbone. I liked the creativity for a conservative offense.

Daniel Jones threw a dime to Engram on the touchdown, but the Giants' identity was centralized around running the football and slowing down the EDGE rushers of the Raiders. Both Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue are explosive and dangerous rushers that Jason Garrett had to scheme around.

Jones finished the game 15 of 20 (efficient) for only 110-yards and a touchdown. Daniel Jones wasn't asked to do much with the Raiders struggling to stop Booker and the rushing attack. If this team is ever going to become a true contender, they need to figure out the offense. Jones was sacked twice in this game, and he fumbled the football on one of them. The sack-fumble came with Matt Peart being beat around the edge by Ngakoue.

Jason Garrett's rushing attack led to the Giants possessing the ball longer than the Raiders, despite being out-gained by over 150-yards. It wasn't a dominating win on the offensive side of the ball. Kadarius Toney was hardly involved on offense for a second straight week, and I'm assuming he's not 100% from the ankle injury he dealt with earlier in the season.

It was great to see Kenny Golladay back on the field for the Giants. He came up with two huge catches on third-down for Daniel Jones and the Giants offense. The two catches went for 28-yards, and those were his only two targets. For the second week in a row, Darius Slayton was held without a catch.

The Giants' defense was the story of the win. Second-year safety Xavier McKinney had a pick-six and another interception. Rookie pass rusher Azeez Ojulari knocked a pass out of the air on the final drive to set up his fellow rookie pass rusher Quincy Roche's strip-sack fumble to secure the Giants third victory of the season.

The Giants' defense allowed over 400-yards of offense. They did bend, but they did not break. Patrick Graham's unit forced three turnovers, two punts, and four field-goal attempts; kicker Daniel Carlson missed the easiest of those attempts - a 25-yarder.

The defense was opportunistic with the three turnovers. McKinney's 41-yard interception returned for a touchdown was on a 3rd & 7 while down by three. This was the biggest play for the Giants team. McKinney also ended a drive in Raiders territory that led to the Giants' final field goal. Finally, the Roche strip-sack prevented potential overtime. This coaching staff should be so proud of the young players on this defense.

The Roche fumble halted a 10-play, 52-yard drive that could have forced overtime. There has been much discussion about the Giants' defense and how they regressed from last year. The conversation was logical; the Giants ranked at the league's bottom by many metrics through the first six weeks.

The Carolina victory seemed to act as a "get right" game for the Giants' defense as they only surrendered three points. The defense then played well in primetime against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

In a short week, the Giants caught the Raiders in this trap game, and it was a great victory for the Giants and their defense. The Raiders, who just came off their bye week, will look to assemble against the Chiefs, as the Giants look for much-needed rest as they head into their bye week.

The Raiders, who came into this game tied for a league-worse 83.3% post-bye week record, dropped to 5-3 on the year, their two-game winning streak under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia ending.

The Giants have won three straight against the Raiders at home since 2009 and have won four of their last five games against Las Vegas. New York also has recorded at least one sack against the Raiders in 11 straight games dating back to 1986 and has recorded at least one takeaway in each of the first nine games of the season for the first time since 2011.

Giants’ tight end Kaden Smith left the game in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion, and he was ruled out. And running back Devontae Booker left the game in the fourth quarter with a hip injury, his day ending with 21 carries for 99 yards, plus three receptions for 23 yards.

James Bradberry Sets Giants Franchise, League Marks

Giants cornerback James Bradberry became the first Giants player and the fourth in NFL history with a pass defensed in each of the first nine games of a season. Bradberry had a pass defensed in the first half of the game.

He also became the fourth player in NFL history with at least ten passes defensed and one interception in each of their first six seasons and became the 10th player in Giants history with at least ten passes defensed in two-or-more seasons.

Devontae Booker Has a Career Day

Before leaving the game with a hip injury, Giants running back Devontae Booker posted his career-best in rushing since he rushed for 83 yards on 17 carriers on October 24, 2016, as a member of the Broncos in a game against Houston.

Up Next

On Monday, November 22, 2021, the Giants will return to action against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Giants are 17-23 when coming out of a bye.

