New York Giants vs. Arizona Cardinals Seahawks | Gameday Blog and Discussion

Jackson Thompson

The Giants proved last week that they are perfectly capable of standing toe-to-toe with an opponent with a winning record. 

Yet their convincing win over the Seattle Seahawks still wasn't enough to convince some skeptics that the Giants are indeed a team on the rise that is for real.

Will a win this weekend against the Cardinals (6-6) finally put an end to the whispers of doubts? 

Follow along for updates, notes, and more from the game. (Page should automatically refresh with new additions.) 

free registration is required to participate

And stick around here at Giants Country for postgame coverage, thoughts, and much more.

Giants - What to Watch For:

  • The Giants aim for their eighth consecutive game rushing for at least 100 yards, and their fifth consecutive win.
  • The Giants aim for their 13th consecutive game with at least 2.0 sacks. The Giants 32.0 sacks through Week 13 are tied for 8th in the NFL.
  • The Giants aim for their third consecutive game forcing a turnover. The Giants’ 20 takeaways are tied for 3rd in the NFL.
  • Daniel Jones aims for 2nd consecutive season with at least 3,000 passing yards.
  • Leonard Williams needs 1.5 sacks (8.5) to reach 10.0 this season. Last week at Seattle, Williams surpassed his career-high of 7.5 sacks (2016). The last time a defensive lineman had at least 10.0 sacks was in 2017 (Jason Pierre-Paul).

This Week on Giants Country:

Pregame

Quarterback Daniel Jones is set to make his return from a hamstring injury against the Cardinals according to ESPN. 

There was speculation around whether Jones' injury would have been fully healed by gameday and whether he would play throughout the week. While it's unknown whether the hamstring has made a full recovery, the Giants coaches and trainers saw enough in practice this week to green-light Jones for today's game. 

However, veteran backup Colt McCoy, who led the team to a 17-12 victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week, is still expected to be ready to go just in case. McCoy continued to take first-team reps with the starters in practice this week and proved to be one of the more dependable backup quarterbacks in the NFL last week just in case. 

Meanwhile on defense, with rookie cornerback Darnay Holmes inactive with a neck injury, fellow rookie Xavier McKinney could see a larger role at the slot cornerback position.

McKinney, the Giants' second-round pick in this year's draft, plays the natural position of safety, but the Giants made it a priority to cross-train all their defensive backs to play every position. The opening at slot will give McKinney an opportunity to finally get on the field for regular reps since his return from foot injury which caused him to miss the first three months of the season. 

Game Day

