New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns | Gameday Blog

Which Giants team will show up tonight--the one that looked so good against the Seattle Seahawks or the one that looked so bad against the Arizona Cardinals?

Who are the New York Giants?

Are they the up-and-coming team that looked so solid against Seattle to weeks ago or the bumbling tumbling mess that showed up last week against Arizona?

The Giants are clearly at a crossroads. Which direction will they take? Follow our live blog as we detail our observations and notes from the game. And be sure to stick around here at Giants Country for postgame coverage, thoughts, and much more both tonight and into Monday morning.

Giants: What to Watch For

Giants aim for third consecutive win vs. Cleveland.

Giants aim for 14th consecutive game with at least 1.0 sacks. The Giants ' 33.0 sacks through Week 14 are 12th in the NFL.

Giants aim for 14th consecutive game with at least 2 passes defensed. The Giants lead the NFC in passes defensed with 68.

WR Golden Tate needs 7 receptions (693) to reach 700 for his career.

TE Evan Engram aims for 42nd consecutive game with a reception. Engram’s 203 receptions since 2017 rank 6th in the NFL among tight ends.

RB Wayne Gallman aims for third consecutive game averaging at least 4.5 yards per attempt.

K Graham Gano needs one 50+ yd FG (4) to surpass Aldrick Rosas (4 in 2018) and Josh Brown (4 in 2014) for most 50+yd FG in a season in franchise history.

DL Leonard Williams needs 1.5 sacks (8.5) to reach 10.0 this season. This season, Williams surpassed his career-high of 7.5 sacks (2016). The last time a defensive lineman had 10.0 sacks was Jason Pierre-Paul in 2014.

This Week on Giants Country:

Inactive Lists

Pregame

With the Washington Football Team falling to the Seattle Seahawks 20-15, the Giants are right back in the driver's seat to hop back into first place in the NFC East.

It will take a near-perfect effort from the Giants against a Browns team that is fighting for its first playoff berth since 2002, and will be highly motivated after a gut-wrenching 47-42 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Monday night.

The Browns, a high-octane offense will give the Giants' praised defense maybe its toughest test of the season.