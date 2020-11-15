New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Week 10 | How To Watch

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have an eight-game winning streak over the New York Giants and have owned their division rivals to where Sunday’s game should be a given.

But don’t tell Giants head coach Joe Judge, whose Giants lost after failing to hold the lead with five minutes left in the game, that the Eagles have the upper hand. If they lose, the Eagles will increase their hold on the division.

"Every game is different. Every situation is different," Judge said. "That game is over. The result of whatever happened is completely irrelevant to how we're going to play this Sunday. There's nothing that we've done in any previous game that's going to help us win this game.

“We have to learn from the lessons we've made, and the corrections we make based on what happened in the past will help us improve as a team. But there's nothing that's happened in a previous game, you can't dwell on momentum. I think that's a myth. You can't carry over any kind of momentum. Momentum doesn't exist.”

As the Giants found out last week against Washington, a team they barely beat in both meetings this season, it’s important to finish games. If they can continue doing that this week against the Eagles, then they stand a good chance of finishing off their division foes.

Can the Giants pull it off and win their first back-to-back games against division opponents since 2016?

Game information: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Current Records: Eagles 3-4-1 / Giants 2-7

Date/Time: Sunday, November 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Streaming: Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app) – Check local listings - Data charges may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: FOX (Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman, and Laura Okmin)

Radio: WFAN 660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks)

Referee: Clay Martin

Money Line: Eagles -209 Giants +175 (via BetMGM)

Spread: -4 (Eagles) / +4 (Giants)

Over/Under: 44.5

Giants Final Injury Report:

Questionable: WR Golden Tate (knee)

Questionable: CB Isaac Yiadom (calf)

Eagles Final Injury Report:

Out: CB Craig James (Shoulder)

What To Watch For:

The Giants are looking for two straight divisional wins for the first time since 2016.

QB Daniel Jones needs 95 more passing yards to reach 5,000 for his career.

The Giants are aiming for their seventh consecutive game with a turnover. Through Week 9, the Giants are tied for 2nd in the NFL in takeaways.

The Giants are aiming for their fifth consecutive game holding the opposing team under 100 yards rushing.

The Giants are aiming for their fifth consecutive game rushing for at least 100 yards.

The Giants are aiming for their tenth consecutive game with at least 2.0 sacks. The Giants 22.0 sacks through Week 9 are tied for 7th in the NFL.

Goal to Go: Growth

As much as it would be nice for the Giants to grab a share of first place in the division, there is a much more important goal at this time.

“The focus is still to continue to improve week to week; I don’t think that changes,” said quarterback Daniel Jones. “I think there is a lot of opportunities for us to take big steps week to week, to learn and grow as an offense, as a team. That stays the same regardless of what point in the season, or how much time we had in the offseason.”

Don’t’ misunderstand: the Giants would happily accept first place in the division were they to earn it, but with a bye week coming up after this game, even if they were to earn a share at the top of the division, their hold on it would probably be temporary.

But continuing to grow and establish their identity would serve as the foundation for more competitive seasons to come, and Jones said that the team is working every day toward fulfilling Judge’s vision for the team.

“I think the identity for us is to be a physical football team that fights for 60 minutes,” he said. “That’s a challenge to us. It’s very clear from Coach Judge and from all the coaches that that’s the expectation.”

