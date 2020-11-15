SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Week 10 | How To Watch

Patricia Traina

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have an eight-game winning streak over the New York Giants and have owned their division rivals to where Sunday’s game should be a given.

But don’t tell Giants head coach Joe Judge, whose Giants lost after failing to hold the lead with five minutes left in the game, that the Eagles have the upper hand. If they lose, the Eagles will increase their hold on the division.

"Every game is different. Every situation is different," Judge said. "That game is over. The result of whatever happened is completely irrelevant to how we're going to play this Sunday. There's nothing that we've done in any previous game that's going to help us win this game.

“We have to learn from the lessons we've made, and the corrections we make based on what happened in the past will help us improve as a team. But there's nothing that's happened in a previous game, you can't dwell on momentum. I think that's a myth. You can't carry over any kind of momentum. Momentum doesn't exist.”

As the Giants found out last week against Washington, a team they barely beat in both meetings this season, it’s important to finish games. If they can continue doing that this week against the Eagles, then they stand a good chance of finishing off their division foes.

Can the Giants pull it off and win their first back-to-back games against division opponents since 2016?

Keep it here at Giants Country, where Jackson Thompson will be running the live blog and community discussion, and Patricia Traina will be bringing you stats, facts, and observations.

Then be sure to check out our postgame coverage featuring stories from our editorial team.

Game information: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Current Records: Eagles 3-4-1 / Giants 2-7

Date/Time: Sunday, November 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Streaming: Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app) – Check local listings - Data charges may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: FOX (Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman, and Laura Okmin)

Radio: WFAN 660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks)

Referee: Clay Martin

Money Line: Eagles -209 Giants +175 (via BetMGM)

Spread: -4 (Eagles) / +4 (Giants)

Over/Under: 44.5

Giants Final Injury Report:

  • Questionable: WR Golden Tate (knee)
  • Questionable: CB Isaac Yiadom (calf)

Eagles Final Injury Report:

  • Out: CB Craig James (Shoulder)

What To Watch For:

  • The Giants are looking for two straight divisional wins for the first time since 2016.
  • QB Daniel Jones needs 95 more passing yards to reach 5,000 for his career.
  • The Giants are aiming for their seventh consecutive game with a turnover. Through Week 9, the Giants are tied for 2nd in the NFL in takeaways.
  • The Giants are aiming for their fifth consecutive game holding the opposing team under 100 yards rushing.
  • The Giants are aiming for their fifth consecutive game rushing for at least 100 yards.
  • The Giants are aiming for their tenth consecutive game with at least 2.0 sacks. The Giants 22.0 sacks through Week 9 are tied for 7th in the NFL.

Goal to Go: Growth

As much as it would be nice for the Giants to grab a share of first place in the division, there is a much more important goal at this time.

“The focus is still to continue to improve week to week; I don’t think that changes,” said quarterback Daniel Jones. “I think there is a lot of opportunities for us to take big steps week to week, to learn and grow as an offense, as a team. That stays the same regardless of what point in the season, or how much time we had in the offseason.”

Don’t’ misunderstand: the Giants would happily accept first place in the division were they to earn it, but with a bye week coming up after this game, even if they were to earn a share at the top of the division, their hold on it would probably be temporary.

But continuing to grow and establish their identity would serve as the foundation for more competitive seasons to come, and Jones said that the team is working every day toward fulfilling Judge’s vision for the team.

“I think the identity for us is to be a physical football team that fights for 60 minutes,” he said. “That’s a challenge to us. It’s very clear from Coach Judge and from all the coaches that that’s the expectation.”

More from Giants Country:

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How New York Giants TE Evan Engram is Winning Against Adversity

Between injuries and inconsistency, Giants tight end Evan Engram has had a bumpy NFL career since being drafted in 2017. But thanks to his maturity and unwavering focus, he's still here.

Patricia Traina

by

Ryb24312

Giants CB Darnay Holmes Reveals How He's Been Learning to Master the Slot Position

Not only has Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes had to settle into a new environment across the country from his home,he's had to learn a new position. And so far, he's made the most out of all his chances.

Patricia Traina

Across The Field: Eagles Have New Attitude Ahead of Game with Giants

Everything had been going wrong for the Eagles going into their first matchup against the Giants in Week 7. But thanks to that game, the Eagles now have some momentum ahead of their Week 10 visit with the Giants.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Mailbag: The "Methods" Edition

Welcome to another edition of our weekly reader mailbag.

Patricia Traina

Logan Ryan Explains Why He's Not Just a Slot Cornerback

Logan Ryan is proving that he's much more than just a slot cornerback.

Patricia Traina

by

FishSkale

Why the Giants Can Defeat the Eagles, Why They Won’t, and What's Actually Going to Happen

With a share of first place in the NFC East on the line for the Giants, they'll have to somehow find a way to finally snap the hold the Philadelphia Eagles have had over them.

Patricia Traina

by

NYGfanFROMageOF3man

New York Giants Churn the Bottom of the Roster

The Giants roster continues to churn as two from the 53-man roster are removed and one is added. What it means.

Patricia Traina

by

NYGfanFROMageOF3man

New York Giants Notebook | The Eagles Hex, Tate's Nightmare Continues and More

Wrapping up some leftovers from Thursday.

Jackson Thompson

by

Cowboyup

10 Greatest Wins in New York Giants History

In their long history in the NFL, the Giants have won over 700 games and eight championships. Here's a ranking of the top 10 wins in franchise history.

Brian Lokker

by

writerrad

"Scrappy" Austin Mack Earning Reputation as a Giant Enforcer

The undrafted rookie free agent out of Ohio State has the Giants coaches excited with his physical style of play and his propensity to work his way open.

Patricia Traina