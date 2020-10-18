New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team | How To Watch

The New York Giants (0-5) will meet the 1-4 Washington Football Team in a battle for the basement of the NFC East at MetLife Stadium.

As poor as the two teams have played in recent weeks, nothing is quite out of reach for either, as the division-leading Dallas Cowboys (2-3) are within striking distance for either team to catch.

The Giants have come close to winning these last two weeks. Will the third time be the charm?

The Giants have come close to winning these last two weeks. Will the third time be the charm?

Game information: Washington Football Team at New York Giants

Current Records: Giants 0-5 / Washington 1-4

Date/Time: Sunday, October 18 at 1:05 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Streaming: Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app) – Check local listings - Data charges may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: Fox (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth & Lindsay Czarniak)

Radio: WFAN 660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks)

Referee: Brad Allen

Money Line: Giants -150 Washington +125 (via BetMGM)

Spread: Giants: -3

Over/Under: 43.5

Giants Injuries: DL Dexter Lawrence (Questionable), WR Darius Slayton (Questionable), DB Adrian Colbert (Questionable)

Washington Injuries: OG Joshua Garnett (Out), CB Greg Stroman (Out), OT David Sharpe (Out), DE Ryan Anderson (Questionable),

Giants: What to Watch For

Giants are aiming for their fourth consecutive win against Washington.

Look to improve to 215-174-10 all-time in October.

Daniel Jones aims for the third consecutive game with 20 completions while completing at least 65% of his passes vs. Washington.

Evan Engram needs 87 yards receiving (1,913) to reach 2,000 for his career.

Graham Gano needs one 50+ yard field goal (4) to surpass Aldrick Rosas (4 in 2018) and Josh Brown (4 in 2014) for most 50+ yard field goals in a season in franchise history.

Goal to Go: Discipline

"My message to the team is always pretty blunt and simple. To me, it's about the evidence on the tape what we have to correct, what we're doing well, what we have to build on," Giants head coach Joe Judge said. "I'm not a rainbows and sunshine type of guy.

"I'm also not a brow-beat-you-and-rub-your-nose in it guy, either. It's, 'this is what it is. Understand what we're doing good that we can build on. Understand what we have to do that we have to correct and clean up.'

"To me, that's the best thing for guys to respond. Just show them visual evidence of what they're improving on and what we have to clean up, and they understand going forward what we have to work on."