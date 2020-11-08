SI.com
New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team | How to Watch, Odds, Injury Updates and More

Jackson Thompson

Despite meeting just three weeks ago, Washington is not the same team that the Giants narrowly beat 20-19 back in Week 6.

Washington responded to that loss with a compelling 25-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys that escorted them into their bye week. They now emerge relaxed, refreshed, and ready to take on the second half of their season, starting with the game against the Giants.

Washington, by the way, is 14-17 following the bye week.

The Giants? Despite having continued to struggle in finding their second win of the 2020 season, they've kept their last two games very close, losing by one point to the Eagles and two points to the Bucs.

Head coach Joe Judge, the players, and coaches all say the team is headed in the right direction, and the fact that they have kept many of their games this season close enough to win (were it not for them hurting themselves) has been encouraging.

But if the Giants are to have a better second half of the season, they need to stop getting so close and start producing tangible and convincing results starting today.

Game information: New York Giants at Washington Football Team

Current Records: Giants 1-7 / Washington 2-5

Date/Time: Sunday, November 8 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Streaming: Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app) – Check local listings - Data charges may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma & Shannon Spake)

Radio: WFAN 660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks)

Referee: Shawn Hochuli

Money Line: Washington -115 Giants -106 (via BetMGM)

Spread: -2.5

Over/Under: 43.5

Giants Injuries: RB Devonta Freeman (Out, ankle), WR Golden Tate (Out, Not Injury Related)

Washington Injuries: OT Geron Christian Sr. (Doubtful), WR Dontrelle Inman (Doubtful)

Giants - What to Watch For:

  • The team aims for the ninth consecutive game with at least 2.0 sacks. The Giants' 20.0 sacks through Week 8 are tied for seventh in the NFL. 
  • Aim for the fifth consecutive win against Washington. 
  • Aim for sixth consecutive game forcing a turnover. 
  • Aim for fourth consecutive game holding an opposing team under 100 yards rushing. 
  • QB Daniel Jones aims for his fourth consecutive win against Washington. In three career starts against Washington, Jones is 3-0 with a passer rating of 102.1. 
  • TE Evan Engram aims for the third consecutive game against Washington with at least five receptions. 
  • WR Sterling Shepard aims for his third consecutive game against Washington with at least 70 yards receiving. 
  • DL Leonard Williams aims for his second consecutive game against Washington with at least 1.0 sack. 

Goal to Go: Safety

With COVID-19 cases continuing to spike around the country, the Giants made sure to take extra safety precautions this week when they traveled by train to Washington.

"You have to take into account the tracers that we're wearing to make sure we're that six feet apart, as well as just spacing for the health of everybody," said head coach Joe Judge. 

"Really our trainers are going to handle that part of it, of walking car to car and making sure before we take off that everyone is in the right seating, we have the right spacing, and that everyone is kind of fit to go down there."

The Giants aren't the only ones taking safety into their own hands. The NFL introduced a revised set of gameday protocols that will, among other things, require team sidelines to extend to the 20-yard line. This will enable the team's bench personnel to spread farther apart in keeping with social distancing guidelines.

