New York Giants - Washington Football Team Gameday Blog

Jackson Thompson

It's now or never.

After five winless weeks, the Giants are home favorites over the division rival Washington Football Team in a battle to escape last place in the NFC East.

The Giants are coming into the game off a heartbreaking road loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, but they will have to have a short memory.

Just because the Giants are favorites over Washington does not mean that the game will be handed to them by any means.

Washington's defensive front boasts five first-round draft picks and has all the talent to give a lot of problems to the Giants' struggling offensive line and quarterback Daniel Jones.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, the Giants' defense will be going up against a Washington offense led by quarterback Kyle Allen, who will be making his second start for Washington.

Can the Giants finally get first-year head coach Joe Judge his first win and bust out of their dreadful start to the season?

I think all of our guys that are here on our roster right now are preparing hard to play, and they give their best every day," head coach Joe Judge said.

"They've done a good job working through some scenarios. We're anxious to get them on the field this Sunday and play."

Join in on the discussion below with your fellow Giants fans as led by Giants Country writer Jackson Thompson (@Jacksonbht), who will update you throughout the game.

And don't forget to keep it right here for our complete postgame coverage.

Giants: What to Watch For

  • Aim for fourth consecutive win against Washington.
  • Look to improve to 215-174-10 all-time in October.
  • Daniel Jones aims for 3rd consecutive game with 20 completions while completing at least 65% of his passes vs. Washington.
  • Evan Engram needs 87 yards receiving (1,913) to reach 2,000 for his career.
  • Graham Gano needs one 50+ yd FG (4) to surpass Aldrick Rosas (4 - 2018) and Josh Brown (4 - 2014) for most 50+yd FG’s in a season in franchise history. 
