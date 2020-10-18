New York Giants - Washington Football Team Gameday Blog

It's now or never.

After five winless weeks, the Giants are home favorites over the division rival Washington Football Team in a battle to escape last place in the NFC East.

The Giants are coming into the game off a heartbreaking road loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, but they will have to have a short memory.

Just because the Giants are favorites over Washington does not mean that the game will be handed to them by any means.

Washington's defensive front boasts five first-round draft picks and has all the talent to give a lot of problems to the Giants' struggling offensive line and quarterback Daniel Jones.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, the Giants' defense will be going up against a Washington offense led by quarterback Kyle Allen, who will be making his second start for Washington.

Can the Giants finally get first-year head coach Joe Judge his first win and bust out of their dreadful start to the season?

I think all of our guys that are here on our roster right now are preparing hard to play, and they give their best every day," head coach Joe Judge said.

"They've done a good job working through some scenarios. We're anxious to get them on the field this Sunday and play."

Giants: What to Watch For