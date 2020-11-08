SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

Giants, Washington Football Team Play Hot Potato | SEE IT

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

It's been a lousy year for the NFC East.

Coming into Week 9, the four teams combined for an 8-22-1 record, which has mostly been highlighted (or is that lowlighted) by some ugly football.

But we might very well have a new leader for the ugliest play within the division, this coming in the first quarter of the Giants-Washington Football Team game down at FedEx Field.

Football Team rookie running back Antonio Gibson lost the handle on a pass from Kyle Allen.

The loose ball began rolling toward the Giants end zone. But instead of someone merely falling on the ball and trying to secure possession, the Washington players tried to scoop it up for a potential score while members of the Giants defense tried to fall on it before it rolled out of bounds. 

Ultimately, Giants safety Jabrill Peppers put an end to the follies by recovering the loose ball, which had rolled 26 yards, longer than any WFT play from scrimmage until receiver Cam Sims caught a 32-yard pass from quarterback Alex Smith late in the first half.

The Giants took advantage of the miscue, taking a 3-0 lead on their ensuing possession thanks to a 38-yard field goal by kicker Graham Gano.  

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants Vs. Washington Football Team | Gameday Blog and Discussion

Follow all the action of today's game with Giants Country, as we track the highlights, stats, and observations from the Giants' Week 9 game against the Washington Football Team.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants - Washington Football Team Injury Update | WFT QB Kyle Allen Leaves Game with Ankle Injury

Quarterback is carted off after taking a hit from Giants safety Jabrill Peppers.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants - Washington Football Team | Week 9 Inactives

Here is the complete list of Giants-Washington Football Team gameday inactives for their Week 9 meeting.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team | How to Watch, Odds, Injury Updates and More

Here's everything you need to know about the Giants' Week 9 game against the Washington Football Team.

Jackson Thompson

Cam Brown: How the Giants' "$70 Million Talent" is Cashing in on His Opportunities

Giants rookie linebacker Cam Brown has been quietly earning defensive snaps thanks to his solid showing on special teams.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Weekly Reader Mailbag: The "Roster Building" Edition

Welcome to another installment of our weekly mailbag.

Patricia Traina

Five Ways the Giants Can Finish the Season Strong

As the Giants begin the second half of their season, here’s a look at some areas where they stand a chance at finishing strong if they can show improvement.

Patricia Traina

Golden Tate Won't Play in Sunday's Game vs. Washington

The receiver is still very deep in head coach Joe Judge's doghouse.

Patricia Traina

Why Giants' Offensive Line Rotation is an Underrated Strategy

It's not common for teams to rotate offensive linemen, but that's exactly what the Giants have done this season. And that strategy in which they're trying to learn about whom they have could play to their advantage.

Jackson Thompson

Daniel's Dilemma: Jones Must Strike Balance Between Being Bold and Being Smart

No one on the Giants is giving up on turnover-prone Daniel Jones just yet. But time could be running out on the second-year quarterback if he doesn't start fixing his problem.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina