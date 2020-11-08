It's been a lousy year for the NFC East.

Coming into Week 9, the four teams combined for an 8-22-1 record, which has mostly been highlighted (or is that lowlighted) by some ugly football.

But we might very well have a new leader for the ugliest play within the division, this coming in the first quarter of the Giants-Washington Football Team game down at FedEx Field.

Football Team rookie running back Antonio Gibson lost the handle on a pass from Kyle Allen.

The loose ball began rolling toward the Giants end zone. But instead of someone merely falling on the ball and trying to secure possession, the Washington players tried to scoop it up for a potential score while members of the Giants defense tried to fall on it before it rolled out of bounds.

Ultimately, Giants safety Jabrill Peppers put an end to the follies by recovering the loose ball, which had rolled 26 yards, longer than any WFT play from scrimmage until receiver Cam Sims caught a 32-yard pass from quarterback Alex Smith late in the first half.

The Giants took advantage of the miscue, taking a 3-0 lead on their ensuing possession thanks to a 38-yard field goal by kicker Graham Gano.