New York Giants Week 1 Inactives: Golden Tate Inactive

Patricia Traina

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- The Giants, already a six-point underdog at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, aren't down enough, they will have to kick off the Joe Judge era without a key member on the offensive side of the ball.

Receiver Golden Tate,  listed as questionable on Saturday's injury report with a hamstring strain, will miss the Giants' regular-season opener.

The loss of Tate is a potential big blows for the Giants offense, which is looking to bounce back from a subpar showing last year.

Tate, who last year missed the first four games of the season due to a league-imposed suspension, finished as the Giants yards-after-catch leader (291) despite appearing in just 11 games.

He was also the Giants' primary slot receiver, taking 85.6% of his snaps in the slot where he caught 41 of 67 targets for 552 yards and five touchdowns in last year's offense.

Receiver Sterling Shepard was the second-most used Giant receiver in the slot last season and is undoubtedly an option, but this year under new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, it is believed that others will line up in the slot, including tight end Evan Engram and running back Saquon Barkley.

The absence of Tate also means this will be the 14th straight game that quarterback Daniel Jones doesn't have his primary receiving targets.

The rest of the Giants inactive players include linebackers TJ Brunson, Tae Crowder (hamstring), and Cam Brown; offensive linemen Jackson Barton and Shane Lemieux; and defensive end RJ Mcintosh.  

In other news, the Giants promoted offensive lineman Chad Slade and safety Sean Chandler off the practice squad for this game. Both will be eligible to be returned to the practice squad on Tuesday by 4PM ET. 

Per league rules, each may only be promoted one more time this season.

The Giants, who are 25-39-2 on Monday Night Football, are looking to win their first regular-season opener since 2016, when they eked out a 20-19 win at Dallas on September 11.

New York also last won their regular-season home opener that year with a 16-13 win over the Saints to start that campaign 2-0 en route to their first playoff berth since 2011. 

