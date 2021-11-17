Skip to main content
New York Giants: Week 11 Storylines to Watch

The mid-season break is over and it's time for the Giants to refocus on the goal of playing some winning football the rest of the season.
Author:

What a way to start off the second half of the season.

The New York Giants, who are coming off their Week 10 bye, will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the second of two Monday Night Football road games this season.

Historically, Monday Night Football and the Giants just haven't been a good match. New York is 25-44-1 after losing a Week 8 game (barely) to the Kansas City Chiefs. They also fell to 16-31-1 in MNF road games.

Not good.

But here's the thing. If the Giants aspire to reach the playoffs--despite their insistence they're focused on the current week only--they need to start stacking wins on top of one another.

The Giants, of course, won their Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. But they have yet to string together consecutive wins under Judge since last year when they ripped off four in a row (sandwiched around their bye week).

Can the Giants get over the "one step forward, two steps back" nature of their 2021 season so far? Forget about the playoffs if you want--team president John Mara, when he spoke to reporters before training camp, made it clear that there is no playoff mandate attached to this team.

But more than six wins has to be in the team's future not just to appease ownership but also to show growth in Year 2 of the Joe Judge tenure.

Here are some other storylines ahead of the Giants Week 11 game at Tampa Bay.

Can They Hit the Ground Running Post Bye?

Sixteen teams have played a game after a bye this season, and the league-wide record isn't very good in those games.

