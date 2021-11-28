New York Giants Week 12 Inactive List: All Offense
The Giants' Week 12 injury report is all about the offense this week.
In addition to receiver Sterling Shepard (quad), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf) and tight end Kaden Smith (knee) were all declared out on Friday. The rest of the injured players on the inactive list report include injured tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle), who were listed as doubtful on the Friday injury report.
Offensive lineman Wes Martin is a healthy scratch.
The good news for the Giants is that running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) is active despite being listed as questionable on the final injury report.
The Giants will once again be shorthanded on offense in their Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
According to an NFL Network report, with the change in play-caller, it's expected that the Giants will be looking to get Barkley into space more often to take advantage of his open-field mobility.
Outside linebacker Oshane Ximines, who has been a healthy scratch the last two games, is active this week, as is fellow outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who missed the last three games with an ankle injury.
With the Giants left with two healthy tight ends (Evan Engram and Chris Myarick)--they did not elevate Deon Yelder, who was added to the practice squad this week --the expectation is that the Giants will use an extra offensive lineman when they go to the heavy package.
Eagles Inactive List
