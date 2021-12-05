New York Giants Week 13 Inactive List vs. Miami Dolphins

The Giants are getting some of their injured back this week...but is it enough?

As expected, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) leads the Giants' Week 13 list of inactive players.

Jones, who was injured on the second play of last week's win over the Eagles, was declared out by head coach Joe Judge on Friday despite being able to practice on a limited basis throughout the week because the third-year quarterback has not been cleared for contact.

Backup Mike Glennon will get the start for the Giants. He will be backed up by newcomer Jake Fromm, whom the Giants signed of the Bills practice squad Tuesday.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson (quad), who was also declared out Friday after being injured against the Eagles, is inactive.

Julian Love is expected to step in for Jackson at outside cornerback, opposite James Bradberry. The Giants also signed defensive back Steven Parker and elevated defensive back Jarren Williams from the practice squad to provide depth for a cornerback group that, in addition to missing Jackson, is without Darnay Holmes (injured reserve).

Receivers Sterling Shepard (quad) and Kadarius Toney (oblique/quad), both of whom were listed as doubtful for this week's game, are inactive. Both players went through an extensive pre-game workout with trainers, and while Shepard seemed to be moving a bit better than Toney, he is still not quite where he needs to be to receive clearance.

The other two inactive players are healthy scratches: outside linebacker OLB Oshane Ximines and guard Wes Martin. Earlier this week, the Giants placed outside linebacker Trent Harris on injured reserve, so it's quite telling that Ximines still can't get a game-day uniform despite the team being own one pass rusher.

Meanwhile, those Giants that were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report--fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf), receiver John Ross (illness/quad), tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle), and right tackle Nate Solder (elbow)--are all active.

In the Giants' Week 11 loss to Tampa Bay, Rudolph was injured and missed last week's game against the Eagles. His return gives the Giants some additional depth, as the unit this week lost Kaden Smith (knee), who was placed on injured reserve. Rudolph, Evan Engram and Chris Myarick will round out the Giants' tight ends group.

The Dolphins inactive list includes cornerback Trill Williams, safety Brandon Jones, running back Phillip Lindsay, linebacker Darius Hodge, tight end Adam Shaheen, and defensive tackle John Jenkins.

