New York Giants Week 13 Inactive Report & Lineup Changes: Reinforcements Are Here
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - The reinforcements are coming for the New York Giants.
Tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) and right tackle Evan Neal (knee) are both active for the Giants' critical Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders. The Giants have missed both players, who suffered their respective injuries in the team's Week 7 win over the Jaguars, particularly in the running game, where they have averaged 173.4 yards per game with those two in the lineup and 112 yards per game without them.
Also active for the Giants this week are outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari and defensive back Tony Jefferson, both of whom were activated off injured reserve on Saturday. It will be interesting to see if one or both are put on a pitch count.
The Giants inactive list includes offensive linemen Joshua Ezeudu (neck) and Shane Lemieux (toe) and cornerback Adoree' Jackson, the three players declared out by the team on Friday.
Receiver Kenny Golladay (illness), added to the injury report Saturday with a questionable designation, is also a scratch for the Giants this week. Golladay is on his way to a second straight season without a touchdown as he and the Giants seem headed for a divorce in the off-season. According to the NFL Network, he woke up this morning feeling worse than he did yesterday.
Cornerback Darnay Holmes (shoulder), listed as questionable with a shoulder ailment, is inactive. The Giants elevated cornerback Zyon Gilbert from their practic squad Saturday to provide more depth at the position.
Outside linebacker Elerson Smith is a healthy scratch thanks to the return of Ojulari to the lineup. Tight end Lawerence Cager is also a heathy scratch what with the return of Daniel Bellinger to the lineup and the signing of Nick Vannett to the 53-man roster.
In other moves, receiver Marcus Johnson will reportedly replace running back Gary Brightwell, who, despite being on the injury report with an illness, is expected to play as the kickoff returner this week.
Brightwell has 302 return yards on 15 kickoff returns with a long of 47. Johnson has nine kickoff returns in the NFL for 179 yards (19.9 average) and a long of 31. In his three-year college career at Texas, Johnson had 17 kickoff returns for 335 yards (19.7 avg.).
Nick Gates, who played center in the Giants' Week 12 game against the Cowboys, will move to left guard with the return of Jon Feliciano to center.
Washington edge rusher Chase Young is among their inactives. Also inactive are Benjamin St-Juste, linebacker De'Jon Harris, guard Trai Turner, offensive lineman Chris Paul, and receier Dax Milne.
