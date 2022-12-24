New York Giants Week 16 Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out
The New York Giants, who did not make any practice squad elevations Friday, list five inactive players this week, two of whom--cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe)--were declared out Thursday due to injuries.
The other inactive players include receiver David Sills V, cornerback Rodarius Williams, and offensive lineman Jack Anderson, all of whom are healthy scratches.
The Giants who were on the injury report but who did not receive an injury designation--tackle Evan Neal (shoulder), outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (elbow), tight end Nick Vannett (shoulder), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck), and receiver Isaiah Hodgins (calf)-- are all active.
The Vikings will be without cornerback Cameron Dantzler, outside linebacker Luiji Vilain, starting center Garrett Bradbury, guard Kyle Hinton, and defensive tackle Ross Blacklock. Dantzler (ankle) was on Minnesota's injury report with a questionable designation. Bradbury (back) was declared out on Thursday.
Hinton was a standard practice squad elevation for the Vikings.
