New York Giants Week 4 Inactive Report: Giants Missing Two Key Playmakers

Here is the complete look at the Giants' Week 4 inactive list and the potential impact on the lineups for today's Week 4 game against the New Orleans Saints.

The New York Giants offense is in need of a creative boost. Unfortunately for coordinator Jason Garrett, he will need to find a way to uncork some of the potential production without the team's best receiver and with the team's fourth different starting offensive line configuration in as many games.

The Giants won't have Sterling Shepard, their receiving yards and reception leader, available for this game, as previously announced on Friday. Shepard and fellow receiver Darius Slayton, both of whom made the trip with the team, are dealing with hamstring strains.

While the absence of Shepard is significant, Slayton's absence can't be ignored. Strangely enough, through three games, he's been the most frequently targeted Giants receiver on deep pass attempts of 20+ yards, receiving three such targets and coming up with two of those passes.

Meanwhile, X-receiver Kenny Golladay, who was presumably signed to this roster to be more of a recipient of those deep targets, has only seen two such passes of 20+ yards come his way, none of which have resulted in a reception. And of those two deep pass targets, one went for a contested-catch opportunity that Golladay could not make.

Golladay, whose 19 total pass targets are second on the team behind Shepard's 22, and Kadarius Toney, who has five pass targets in three games, are projected to be in line as the most frequently targeted receivers this week.

The Giants offense looks to break out of what seems like a never-ending scoring slump. Quarterback Daniel Jones is also looking for his sixth career 300-yard passing game and his first not only in Jason Garrett's offensive system but also since he threw for 301 yards on December 29, 2019, in a loss to the Eagles.

In addition to Golladay and Toney, receivers Collin Johnson (who last week caught five out of seven pass targets for 51 yards) and John Ross III (who is returning after being on injured reserve for the first three weeks) will look to help the Giants' passing game get going.

The Giants are also going to be without offensive guard Ben Bredeson (hand), who had taken over the starting left guard spot after the injuries suffered by Shane Lemieux (knee) and Nick Gates (broken leg).

The Giants are reportedly planning to start Matt Skura, a center they had signed to their practice squad before earning a quick promotion to the 53-man roster to the left guard spot, giving the Giants their fourth different starting combination in as many weeks.

In the good news department, the Giants will have inside linebacker Tae Crowder, who was added to the injury report Thursday with a hamstring strain. Crowder is expected to have a bigger role on the defense with Blake Martinez done for the season.

The rest of the Giants' inactive list includes corners Sam Beal and Josh Jackson and defensive end Raymond Johnson.

The Saints' inactive players are quarterback Ian Book, cornerback Desmond Trufant, defensive tackle Montravius Adams, left tackle Terron Armstead, center Erik McCoy, and wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

