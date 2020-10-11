SI.com
New York Giants Week 5 Inactive Report | Jabrill Peppers Active

Patricia Traina

Giants safety/punt returner Jabrill Peppers is active for today's Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Peppers, who was limited all week due to an ankle sprain that forced him out of last week's game against the Rams, had been listed as questionable on the Giants injury report.

Peppers, injured in the Giants Week 3 blowout loss to the 49ers, didn't have much to say about his injury when he spoke with reporters via a video conference Friday. 

Still, he did give a hint into his hopes for this weekend when asked about the Giants' first game this season against an NFC East opponent.

"Obviously, it doesn’t need to be said how much this game means, how much this game has meant for years," Peppers said. "At the end of the day, you just have to keep taking it day by day, listen to the training staff, and we’re going to see where it goes."

With Peppers active, the next question will be how much of his usual workload at safety and punt returner he will get.

Last week, the Giants were in a similar situation with defensive back Julian Love, who was active despite being questionable with knee and ankle issues. Love, who had played almost all the Giants snaps on defense in their first three games, only played 17 last week.

"It’s always more of a question in terms of not necessarily the reps, it’s more of a question of if we put a guy on the field, can he get hurt worse?" head coach Joe Judge said when asked about a possible workload for Peppers Friday.

"To me, it’s a difference in tolerating pain, and that’s a player’s decision, and can he get hurt worse. If he can injure something worse or any player can, that to me is when we have to step in as coaches and trainers and make a decision for him."

In other injury news, defensive back Adrian Colbert and outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell, both of whom had neck injuries and were listed as questionable, are active.

With outside linebacker Oshane Ximines on injured reserve, veteran Markus Golden, the Giants sack leader last season, is expected to see an increase in his snap counts this week.

Thus far, Golden, who the Giants brought back on the seldom-used UFA tender, has played 67 snaps on defense, including a season-low of seven last week as the coaches have opted to give Ximines and Fackrell more of the snaps at weak-side linebacker.

The rest of the Giants inactive list consists of healthy scratches, including linebacker TJ Brunson, offensive tackle Jackson Barton, tight end Eric Tomlinson, and defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh.

The Giants' roster count currently stands at 52. New York did not activate anyone from the practice squad this week, and they also didn't replace Ximines after placing him on injured reserve Friday.

