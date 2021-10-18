New York Giants Week 6: By the Numbers

From bad, to worse, to awful, the New York Giants have once again found a way to hit rock bottom.

Scoring only 11 points on the day against the Los Angeles Rams, the lowest this Giants offense has mustered since Week 1, their defense didn’t fare much better, conceding 38 points and 365 total yards.

As we always do, win or lose, here is a look at five notable statistics from the Giants' 38-11 loss to the Rams.

Matthew Stafford Completion Percentage: 78.6%

The Giants entered this week's game last in the league in opponent completion percentage (74 percent). Sadly, this week's performance did nothing to help lower that number, as Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 78.6 percent of his passes (22 of 28) for 251 yards and four touchdowns.

Though Stafford is having one of the best seasons in his career, the Giants' pass coverage has been abysmal in its efforts to thwart completions.

None of Stafford's completions went to receiver Cooper Kupp, who reeled in nine of his 12 pass targets for a whopping 130 receiving yards (14.4 yards-per-catch) and two touchdowns.

Giants Offense: 3.6 Yards Per Play

Coming into this week, the Giants were consistent with averaging at least five yards per offensive play. But this week, that streak ended against a Rams defense that held the Giants to a season-low 3.6 yards gained per play.

Though more than one factor played into the offense's struggles, the biggest culprit has to be quarterback Daniel Jones and the poor performance he delivered.

Even outside of his turnovers, Jones, albeit under pressure on many dropbacks, was off his game, frequently failing to place the ball where his receivers needed it to be and making poor reads and judgment plays in and outside of the pocket as well.

On 51 attempts, he completed 29 (56.9%) for an average of 4.7 yards per attempt. No, he didn't have a lot of help--he was missing Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton in addition to losing Kadarius Toney--but Jones also didn't help himself either.

Opponent Red Zone Success Rate: 80%

Four touchdowns allowed in five red-zone trips is bad. The point difference between allowing a team to score four touchdowns (28 points) versus five field goals (15 points) is monumental.

Backs against the wall, the Giants defense, ranked 17th (63.16 percent) in red-zone touchdowns allowed through five games, allowed the Rams to capitalize at will despite having the opportunity to put forth a momentum-shifting stop on several occasions.

The most glaring example came after the Giants conceded their first turnover of the day early in the second quarter, the Rams getting starting field position in the red zone.

After forcing a big 3rd-and-goal stop, the Giants defense let the Rams convert on a big fourth-down play to receiver Cooper Kupp capping a touchdown scoring drive.

Had the Giants made the stop, they would have got the ball back on their 3-yard line, and the score would have been 7-3 instead of 14-3.

Later that same quarter, the Giants encountered another opportunity to make a big stop in the red zone. After Jones threw his first interception, the Rams got the ball on the Giants 14-yard line and were ready to add to their lead.

Impressively enough, the Giants managed to hold the Rams to a 3rd-and-2 and had a chance to at least keep the Rams to just a field goal.

On the next play, Stafford found tight end Tyler Higbee for a big 4-yard reception to make it 1st-and-goal. The very next play, the Rams scored their third touchdown.

The Giants only allowed the Rams to convert two of their 11 third-down attempts on the day (18 percent).

But when it came down to executing that same type of efficiency in the red zone, the Giants failed miserably.

Rams Defensive Pressure: Seven Hits and Four Sacks

A major reason Jones has been able to find success so far this season is how strong his pass protection has been to start the season.

But over the last two weeks, that success has taken a stark downward turn. After allowing the Dallas Cowboys to muster a total of 18 pressures against both Jones and backup quarterback Mike Glennon, the Rams pass rush picked up where Dallas' left off, recording seven hits on Jones and four sacks in the process.

Though this offensive line had to contend with the best defensive player in the league in Aaron Donald (double-teaming him throughout the game), and with several different combinations brought on by injury, they struggled immensely with providing Jones protection,

With the focus on Donald on the inside, the tackles had to deal with many one-on-one situations that, all too often, left them outmatched and overwhelmed.

Early in the second quarter, this came to life when left tackle Matt Peart (who came in for an injured Andrew Thomas) allowed Rams edge rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo a strip-sack on Jones.

Four Turnovers From Daniel Jones

Before this game, Jones only had two turnovers. And in the last 11 games, Jones only had five turnovers. This week, he had four alone, three of which were interceptions.

Two of his interceptions were made by Rams safety Taylor Rapp, both of which he read and calculated down to the second on forced, mistimed throws by Jones.

Cornerback Robert Rochell corraled the other interception Jones threw. Though it wasn’t a great throw, this interception fell more on the shoulders of wide receiver Sterling Shepard than it did on Jones since Shepard slipped on the play.

The last thing the Giants need is the Daniel Jones of old--the turnover machine--to return. The Giants understand that the margin for error with every opponent they take on is incrementally small. That’s why it’s of the utmost importance for Jones to be better with the football if the Giants want to give themselves a chance.