New York Giants Week 6 Inactive Report | Darius Slayton, Dexter Lawrence Active

New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton (foot) and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II (knee), two of the three players the Giants listed as questionable on their Friday injury report, are active for today's Week 6 game against the Washington Football Team.

Despite Slayton being active, keep an eye on Austin Mack and whether he gets some pass targets in his first NFL game (he was previously with the 53-man roster earlier this year but was inactive). The Washington defensive secondary has been vulnerable at times to the big pass play.

Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who underwent surgery earlier this week to repair a ruptured Achilles, is also inactive. Carter wasn't officially put on IR by the team despite head coach Joe Judge and the team confirming that Carter's season is over.

Free safety Adrian Colbert (shoulder), the third player who had the "questionable" designation despite being listed as a full participant in Friday's practice, is inactive.

With Colbert out, Julian Love, who last week didn't see any snaps on defense, figures to be in the mix to see the bulk of snaps at free safety.

Outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell (ankle) and safety Jabrill Peppers (ankle) were both listed as limited participants on Friday, but neither received an injury designation, and both are active.

The rest of the Giants' inactive include the "usual" group that's been inactive this year: tight end Eric Tomlinson, offensive tackle Jackson Barton, defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh, and linebacker TJ Brunson.

Here is Washington's inactive list:

No. 59 DE Nate Orchard

No. 58 LB Thomas Davis Sr.

No. 7 QB Dwayne Haskins Jr.

No. 63 G Joshua Garnett

No. 72 T David Sharpe

No. 85 TE Marcus Baugh

Washington guard Brandon Scherff, who was activated off injured reserve this week, is good to go for today's game and is expected to step in to help fortify a struggling Washington offensive line.