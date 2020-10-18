SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

New York Giants Week 6 Inactive Report | Darius Slayton, Dexter Lawrence Active

Patricia Traina

New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton (foot) and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II (knee), two of the three players the Giants listed as questionable on their Friday injury report, are active for today's Week 6 game against the Washington Football Team.

Despite Slayton being active, keep an eye on Austin Mack and whether he gets some pass targets in his first NFL game (he was previously with the 53-man roster earlier this year but was inactive). The Washington defensive secondary has been vulnerable at times to the big pass play.

Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who underwent surgery earlier this week to repair a ruptured Achilles, is also inactive. Carter wasn't officially put on IR by the team despite head coach Joe Judge and the team confirming that Carter's season is over.

Free safety Adrian Colbert (shoulder), the third player who had the "questionable" designation despite being listed as a full participant in Friday's practice, is inactive.

With Colbert out, Julian Love, who last week didn't see any snaps on defense, figures to be in the mix to see the bulk of snaps at free safety.

Outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell (ankle) and safety Jabrill Peppers (ankle) were both listed as limited participants on Friday, but neither received an injury designation, and both are active.

The rest of the Giants' inactive include the "usual" group that's been inactive this year: tight end Eric Tomlinson, offensive tackle Jackson Barton, defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh, and linebacker TJ Brunson.

Here is Washington's inactive list:

  • No. 59 DE Nate Orchard
  • No. 58 LB Thomas Davis Sr.
  • No. 7 QB Dwayne Haskins Jr.
  • No. 63 G Joshua Garnett
  • No. 72 T David Sharpe
  • No. 85 TE Marcus Baugh

Washington guard Brandon Scherff, who was activated off injured reserve this week, is good to go for today's game and is expected to step in to help fortify a struggling Washington offensive line.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the New York Giants Should Trade Tight End Evan Engram

Evan Engram is one of the most talented players on the Giants roster, but there is a case to be made in trading him. Here’s why.

Patricia Traina

by

dwum

New York Giants Mailbag | The "Let's Fire Someone--Anyone!" Edition

Atlanta and Houston have already seen enough to make a move regarding their head coaches and general managers. So this week, many of the readers who wrote to the mailbag want to know if and when the Giants are going to do the same.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants - Washington Football Team Gameday Blog

Follow along with the Giants Country editorial team as we track the highlights, stats, and observations from the Giants' Week 6 game against the Washington Football Team.

Jackson Thompson

by

Cowboyup

New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team | How To Watch

Here's how to watch the Giants' Week 6 divisional matchup against the Washington Football Team.

Jackson Thompson

by

ptraina

Impact Players? Yeah, the Giants Have a Few

Are there any players on the Giants' roster that present legitimate concerns for opposing offenses?

Jackson Thompson

by

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants vs Washington Football Team | 5 Players to Watch

These five players are sure to draw plenty of attention during the Giants' Week 6 game against the Washington Football Team.

Jackson Thompson

by

aldes

New York Giants - Washington Football Team Preview

The Giants are still looking for their first win of the Joe Judge era. Will they finally get it against a Washington Football Team against whom they've had some recent success?

Patricia Traina

Darnay Holmes is Quietly Maturing into a Quality NFL Corner

Giants rookie cornerback Darnay Holmes has taken some lumps in his rookie season. But he's learned and grown from them as well.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Defense Looking to Lean More on Markus Golden

With the Giants' depth at outside linebacker taking a hit due to injury, veteran Markus Golden is ready to step in and answer the coaches' call as needed.

Jackson Thompson

by

ptraina

Giants Final Injury Report for Week 6: Slayton, Lawrence Questionable

A look at the final injury report, plus an interesting piece of info shared by head coach Joe Judge regarding a young receiver who could have a significant role in Sunday's game plan.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup