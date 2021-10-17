October 17, 2021
New York Giants Week 6 Inactive Report: Kadarius Toney In, Darius Slayton Out

Who's in and who's out for the Giants' Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams?
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- Giants receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle) is active for this week against the Los Angeles Rams.

Toney had been listed as questionable on the Giants injury report this week. He worked out for trainers and coaches before the deadline for teams to file their inactive report and passed the eyeball test.

Toney's availability is a welcome piece of news for the Giants, who will be without receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Darius Slayton (hamstring). Golladay was declared out Friday after hyperextending his knee in the Giants' loss to Dallas last week.

Slayton, meanwhile, has now missed three games with his injury. The Giants on Saturday elevated Dante Pettis from the practice squad to reinforce their depth at receiver.

In other injury news, offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (hand), who was listed as questionable on the injury report, is inactive. Left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot), who, like Toney and Slayton, went through a pregame warmup under the watchful eye of the trainers and coaches, is active. However, it remains to be seen if he'll play or be held aside in emergency duty.

The rest of the Giants inactive list includes running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), who was declared out by the team Friday, as well as cornerback Josh Jackson and linebacker Quincy Roche, the latter two healthy scratches.

According to a report by ESPN, Toney won't be docked any playing time in this week's game after his outburst last week against Dallas in which he threw a punch and was ejected from the game. 

The Rams inactive players are quarterback Bryce Perkins, linebacker Chris Garrett, offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Tremayne Anchrum Jr, tight end Brycen Hopkins, and defensive lineman Bobby Brown III.  

