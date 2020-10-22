New York Giants  Week 7 Inactive Report: Sterling Shepard is Active

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, activated off injured reserve earlier today, is active for this evening's primetime game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Shepard, who was designated to return on Tuesday, had gone through a pregame workout under the Giants medical staff's watchful eye before the kickoff and received the green light to return.

Before landing on injured reserve, Shepard had recorded 76 yards on eight receptions. He was injured late in the second quarter of the Giants' Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears.

The Giants entered this week's game against the Eagles thin at receiver. C.J. Board was declared out after a scary hit last week that left him with a concussion.

Darius Slayton was removed from the injury report after being listed with a foot ailment. The Giants also have Golden Tate and Austin Mack as healthy options and called up Alex Bachman from the practice squad to provide depth.

Although Shepard is active for this game, it remains to be seen if he'll get a sizable amount of snaps, considering the only practice time he's had since being designated to return has been two walk-throughs. Still, having one of their veteran leaders back for a critical division game can only serve as a morale booster for the Giants.

Turning to the Giants inactive list, besides Board, defensive backs Adrian Colbert (shoulder), declared out on Wednesday, and Darnay Holmes (neck), listed as questionable coming into Thursday's game.

The healthy scratches are offensive lineman Jackson Barton, defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh, tight end Eric Tomlinson and newly signed defensive end Jabaal Sheard.

Linebacker TJ Brunson is active for the first time this season.