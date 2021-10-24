New York Giants Week 7 Inactive Report: Sterling Shepard to Miss Game vs. Panthers

The Giants will once again have to operate with a different set of personnel on offense.

The New York Giants, already missing receivers Kadarius Toney (ankle) and Kenny Golladay (knee), as well as running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), will be without slot receiver Sterling Shepard this week.

Shepard, who was added to the injury report Thursday with a hamstring issue, went through an abbreviated pre-game workout before wrapping up and heading inside.

Dante Pettis is projected to see the bulk of the snaps in the slot this week with Shepard and Toney both out. Pettis was targeted 11 times last week, coming up with five receptions. Pettis played 31 percent of his snaps in the slot last week.

Tight end Evan Engram (calf) and receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) are active for the Giants this week. Slayton is returning to the lineup after missing the last four games with his injury.

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton (pec), listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report, is inactive this week. The Giants elevated David Moa from the practice squad to give them reinforcement among their run defense personnel.

New York also included cornerback Sam Beal on the inactive list. Beal landed on the injury report Thursday with a hamstring issue. He was limited Thursday and Friday, but did not receive an injury designation

The Giants also elevated inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney from the practice squad after adding inside linebacker Tae Crowder to the injury report Saturday with a thigh injury. Crowder, who has been calling the defensive signals for the Giants since Blake Martinez's season-ending ACL injury, had been listed as questionable for this week's game but will see his snaps.

The Giants healthy scratch this week is cornerback Josh Jackson.

The Panthers' inactive list includes four injured players are linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot), wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (concussion), fullback Giovanni Ricci (concussion), and left tackle Cameron Erving (neck/illness).

Carolina also scratched defensive tackle Phil Hoskins , defensive end Darryl Johnson, and cornerback Rashaan Melvin.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.