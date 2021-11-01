New York Giants Week 8 Inactive Report: Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney Active

Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
New York Giants Week 8 Inactive Report: Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney Will Play

The Giants will have two key offensive players available for their game against the Chiefs. Otherwise, here's a list of who isn't active for Monday Night Football.
Author:

The New York Giants will have two key members of their receiving corps available for this week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Kadarius Toney (ankle) are active for Monday night's game. That's big for the Giants offense considering toney (317) and Shepard (299) are ranked first and second respectively in receiving yards on the team, with Shepard slightly ahead of toney in receptions.

Meanwhile, the Giants will be without running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle), and defensive back Nate Ebner (ankle), all of whom were declared out by the team on Saturday.

Their healthy scratches are defensive tackle Danny Shelton and defensive back JR Reed. Also of note, cornerback Aaron Robinson, who was just activated off the PUP list before the game, is active and is expected to make his NFL debut tonight.

The Chiefs' inactive players are linebacker Anthony Hitchens, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, cornerback (and former Giant) DeAndre Baker, offensive tackle (and one-time Giant) Mike Remmers, center Austin Blythe, and tackle Prince Tega Wanogho.

