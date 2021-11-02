New York Giants Week 8 Postgame Notebook

Through nearly 59 minutes of competition, the New York Giants had the tens of thousands roaring at Arrowhead Stadium sweating for fear of suffering another inexplicable loss in what has been an uncharacteristic season for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Then in the final minute of regulation, with a tie ballgame on the scoreboard, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker capitalized from 34-yards out after another Giants defensive mishap-turned-untimely penalty to put the Chiefs on top permanently and send Big Blue home with a crushing defeat.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned the ball over again, tight end Travis Kelce was held to four receptions for 27 yards, and no Kansas City receiver eclipsed 100 yards on the night. However, in the end, the Chiefs still scrambled to secure a 20-17 victory over the Giants on Monday Night Football, the go-ahead field goal by Butker coming with 1:07 left on the clock.

Monday’s contest saw another commendable performance from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns despite an early interception in the first quarter.

However, Jones once again had to face a quality opponent with a severely banged-up offensive unit. The Giants got back receivers Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney from injuries but lost Shepard to a quad injury and receiver Dante Pettis to a shoulder injury. (Toney injured his thumb, but he was able to return to the game.)

The win propelled the Chiefs back into the thick of their AFC West division race at 4-4, while the Giants loss dropped them to 2-6 on the season right before the NFL hits their trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon.

As we wait to see whether the Giants sell or hold before today's trade deadline, these are some important notes from their defeat that was so close to being a shocking upset.

The Giants Defense Forces Two Turnovers and the Third That Wasn’t

Patrick Mahomes entered Monday night’s affair tied with the New York Jets’ Zach Wilson for the most turnovers in the league, throwing nine interceptions in seven games.

Mahomes had been on a streak of six consecutive games with at least one turnover and three with multiple giveaways. The Giants' defense, fresh off their dominating performance against the Panthers, extended that streak early in the first quarter.

On the Chiefs' opening possession, Mahomes and the offense steadily crept 13 plays and 70 yards downfield to put themselves within five yards of scoring a touchdown right out of the gate.

On 2nd-and-5 from the Giants’ 5-yard line, Mahomes couldn’t link with Tyreek Hill on a pass attempt, and then on third down, his pass went through the hands of Josh Gordon, bounced off a Chiefs player’s helmet, and into the diving hands of Giants corner Julian Love for an interception.

Love would give the Giants offense a touchback and the ball at their 20-yard line, but then two plays later, Daniel Jones returned the favor with his own interception at the Giants’ 22. That mistake would lead to the Chiefs scoring their first touchdown on a 6-yard reception by Tyreek Hill to go up 7-0 in the first quarter.

Then, late in the third quarter, the defense forced a turnover from one of Mahomes’ favorite targets in Travis Kelce. The Pro Bowl-caliber tight end struggled to get open all night against a Giants defense that took him out of the game, and in the third quarter at the Giants 38-yard line, he added to the Chiefs turnover total.

On 2nd-and-20, Kelce caught a pass short for 8 yards before Giants corner Logan Ryan knocked the ball loose, and fellow corner James Bradberry recovered it.

The Giants defense did force another interception of Mahomes in the fourth quarter, but unfortunately, it was spoiled on a pre-snap they wish they could get back.

With 4:29 left in the fourth and on 2nd and 20 from the Chiefs’ 19-yard line, Mahomes threw a pass straight into the arms of corner Darnay Holmes who’s interception could have set up the Giants for a game-winning score.

However, the turnover was negated by an offsides penalty charged to Oshane Ximines, giving the ball back to Kansas City, who would ultimately get their redemption with the 34-yard field goal by Butker to win the game.

“I’m not making any excuses or anything, but I thought they had some movement on the offensive side of the ball, but my opinion doesn’t matter,” Ximines said. “It’s what the ref sees. I was offsides, I’m accountable for that.”

Where was Travis Kelce?

The Chiefs got some offensive production from wide receiver Tyreek Hill who caught twelve passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. Mecole Hardman flashed his speedy route running and managed to tally five catches for 63 yards. Even running back Darell Williams led Chiefs’ receivers for a stretch of the game with his six catches for 61 yards.

Yet, perennial All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce was an anomaly until late in the fourth quarter, and even then, his stat sheet wasn’t spectacular.

Kudos to the Giants defense that keened in on Kelce and kept him out of the game. The Cincinnati product had just three targets and one receiving yard to his name when the Chiefs entered the locker up 14-10 at halftime.

Mahomes noted that the Giants defense wasn’t double-teaming Kelce, but they were playing a man over the top similar to how they defended Tyreek Hill during the game.

“Yeah I mean I’m going to keep going to him,” he said. “They’re kind of like, not double teaming him every single time, but they’re putting a guy on him and they have someone over the top, similar with Tyreek (Hill) as well.”

Kelce’s only considerable impact came on the Chiefs’ game winning drive, where he caught a few passes including one for fourteen yards that also earned fifteen more after a facemask penalty was charged to Giants’ linebacker Tae Crowder. Kelce finished his poor outing with four receptions for 27 yards, but his quarterback believes he will adjust and learn from it.

“Those guys just have to continue to battle,” said Mahomes of Kelce and Hill. “I mean that’s stuff they’re going to have to battle all season long. I’m sure they’ll get it every single game pretty much and they’re battling and like you said at the end of the game he made a couple good plays that got us down there to win the game.”

Giants Offensive Performance in Arrowhead

Nobody expected the Giants to put up 40+ points on the Chiefs despite their struggles on both sides of the ball. Nevertheless, they were playing in GEHA Field at Arrowhead, one of the loudest venues in the NFL where communication on the field is challenged ten-fold.

Yet, the Giants offense had a fairly good performance in the eyes of their head coach Joe Judge despite the loss in the end.

“I think there were a lot of things the offense did positive tonight,” Judge said. “We strung some drives together. We knew the kind of game plan we wanted to play on our terms tonight. For a large part, we did.”

“We anticipated a lot of the answers they were going to have and we had our kind of change ups ready for what they were going to,” he continued.

“There was a lot of situational ball going back and forth. A lot of good coaching adjusts. A lot of good execution adjustments on the field. In terms of how all three phases played, until I see the tape with specific adjustments and changes, there was a lot positive tonight.”

Part of Judge’s positive designation falls on Daniel Jones, who completed 22 of his 32 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

His first touchdown pass went to tight end Kyle Rudolph on a 4th and goal 1-yard pass that knotted the game at 7-7 early in the second quarter.

Then it was back to his tight ends once more, as Jones connected with Evan Engram on a 5-yard pass that Engram scampered into the end zone to give the Giants their only lead of the game, 17-14, at the start of the fourth quarter.

In the second quarter, the Giants also tacked up a 23-yard field goal by Graham Gano to add to their scoring total.

Running back Devontae Booker led the rushing game with 15 carries for 60 yards, including his longest carry that went for 14 yards. Booker also chipped in 65 receiving yards on five catches, and his longest reception went for 41 yards in the second quarter to set up the 23-yard kick by Gano.

Receiver John Ross led all receivers with his two receptions and 72 yards. He took a Jones pass 51 yards to the Kansas City 36-yard line, and six plays later, Jones found Rudolph for six.

Seventeen points and a round of positives from Joe Judge, but as he said, it wasn’t enough to spark to outshine the defending AFC Champions.

Penalties, Penalties...and More Penalties

The penalties were rampant for both teams and had an undeniable effect on how the game flowed offensively. Still, it’s hard not to argue that the yellow flags cost the Giants more, particularly on their most extensive offensive drives of the game.

While the Chiefs hurt themselves with numerous defensive penalties for 15 yards each and 12 total penalties for 103 yards, the Giants’ break downs ranged from holding to offsides to illegal touching, and here’s a new one and arguably the gravest, to taunting.

The Giants had ten penalties for 88 yards, but it was their last four--totaling 40 yards--in which they paid the heftiest price.

“We have to eliminate the mistakes we make down the stretch,” said Joe Judge after the game. ”We can’t allow a team like this to have extra opportunities. We can’t rob opportunities from ourselves with break downs in focus. We have to make sure we do a better job than that.”

On their penultimate offensive drive, with the game even at 17-17, the Giants’ penalty destruction started when fullback Eli Penny was called for a taunting penalty on his 16-yard reception that he stumbled to the Giants 43-yard line.

Say what you want about the league’s new rule, but Penny knew the rules, and his action negated a great play that put the offense close to positive territory.

Later in the drive, the Giants punted, and linebacker Cam Brown was charged with illegal touching on Riley Dixon’s 34-yard punt, giving the Chiefs five yards to start their game-winning drive.

However, the most significant Giants penalty of the night came on the ensuing drive with the Chiefs pinned deep in their own territory. From his 19, Mahomes threw a pass intended for Byron Pringle intercepted by Darnay Holmes at the Kansas City 34-yard line.

It would have been Mahomes’ second interception of the game had it not been for Oshane Ximines, who was called offsides before the snap.

Ximines’s timing redeemed Mahomes of his miscue that could have lost the Chiefs another football game and instead put the Chiefs back where they started the play.

In the next play, the Giants defense inflicted one last wound on themselves before accepting defeat. This time it was Tae Crowder getting called for a facemask, tacking 15 more yards into a Kelce 14-yard reception which put the Chiefs at around midfield following the penalty.

A few receptions later, Butker kicked the game-winner through the uprights, and the Giants suffered their third loss of the season in the late fourth quarter to penalties and a field goal.

“We have to do a lot things along the way to put us in a better situation down that stretch right there,” said Judge. “We have to finish games better by playing the first 59 minutes and 59 seconds the right way.”

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.