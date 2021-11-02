New York Giants Week 8 Report Card: Not Good Enough

The score was tight, but the same old mistakes once again did the Giants in.

Here is the weekly report card grading the New York Giants 20-17 Week 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rushing Offense: B

Besides not running the ball enough--they rushed 20 times for 72 yards--and the incident where center Billy Price got spun around like a top before being blocked into Devontae Booker, the Giants rushing offense was solid. Booker does many things well, but he lacks the speed and explosiveness this offense desperately needs. He delivered several positive runs, and he did keep the defense honest when he tried to bounce things to the outside.

Passing Offense: C

The injuries continue every week--this time, it was Sterling Shepard and Dante Pettis getting dinged. Kadarius Toney was on a pitch count, but he didn't quite look as healthy, plus he had to come out of the game when he injured his left thumb. Quarterback Daniel Jones finished 22 of 32 for 222 yards, but his lone interception to linebacker Willie Gay was just a poor throw/decision. Credit Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo for deploying a lot of man coverage against the Giants receivers, something they historically struggle to excel against, this week being no different.

Run Defense: B

Solid effort upfront and good job by the Giants to adjust when it looked like the Chiefs running game appeared to have found a weakness worth exploiting on the right side of the formation. The Giants held the Chiefs to 107 yards on 27 carries, but no Chiefs runner managed for more than 50 yards this week.

Pass Defense: C

No, Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like Superman these days, and the Giants did a nice job against him. But the game plan was solid in that they took Travis Kelce out of the game by bracketing him, and they also eliminated the deep ball, forcing Mahomes to keep most of his throws underneath. They also limited Tyreek Hill to a long of 14 yards, again, nothing to sneeze at.

That said, mistakes crept into this unit. Oshane Ximines was drawn offside by a hard count, which wiped out a big interception by Darnay Holmes, and Tae Crowder drew two personal fouls. That's unacceptable and is a reason why the Giants came up on the short end of the stick again.

Special Teams: C

Dante Pettis finally got his chance to put those college punt return skills on display, and he whiffed, muffing his only opportunity before having to leave the game with a shoulder injury.

Riley Dixon's last two punts were clunkers in terms of pinning the Chiefs back deep in their own territory, Cam Brown was called for illegal touching, and what on earth could Collin Johnson have said to draw a taunting penalty?

Coaching: D

Yes, the Giants kept things close, and the plan on defense wasn't bad: They deployed a 2-deep zone to mitigate the big pass play and force some mistakes. Good gamble by Patrick Graham in realizing that Andy Reid is known for not sticking with the run and resisting the urge to blitz Mahomes with more than the front four, which did an adequate job of things.

And yes, injuries are messing with the plans Jason Garrett outs in place for the offense, but why not get the tight ends more involved in the passing offense after losing Pettis and Sterling Shepard to injuries and with Kadarius Toney on a pitch count?

And what was with the wasted timeouts? According to Joe Judge, headset issues that have been ongoing every week were partially to blame.

What were the Giants were doing on that drive before halftime where they at first looked like they'd be aggressive only to back down and go into halftime down four points. The biggest issue remains the penalties--five of the Giants' 10 could fall under the undisciplined variety, and something has to be done about that.

