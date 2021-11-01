New York Giants Week 8: Why They Will Win, Why They Won't, and a Prediction

Can the New York Giants pull off the upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs? Here's what they'll need to do to accomplish that as well as how they could potentially sink their chances.

Monday Night Football has never been particularly kind to the New York Giants, who are 25-31-1 overall, losers of their last four contests, and 16-30-1 on the road.

In other words, the Giants are long overdue for a Monday Night Football win.

But this week, it's not going to be easy as the Giants will be going against the Kansas City Chiefs, holders of a 3-4 record, and a team that, last we saw them, was humiliated by the Tennessee Titans in a Week 7 blowout. The Chiefs are angry, they're back at home, and above all, they likely realize that a loss to the Giants tonight probably is a fatal blow to their aspirations of defending their conference championships.

The Giants? A win would help them inch up the NFC East standings, where currently they sit in third place despite not having played yet in Week 8. A win would keep them ahead of the Washington Football Team, currently the occupants of last place in the division, and a convincing win could push them past the Bears in the conference where there would be a cluster of teams with a 3-5 record.

Can the Giants pull it off? Here's why they can, can't, and what we think will happen.

Why They'll Win

Some might look at last week's win over the Carolina Panthers and dismiss it, given the Panthers' issues on their offense. But those guys get paid as well, and those people who are leaning on that as an excuse to apologize for the Giants winning are overlooking the fact that the Giants finally did something that has eluded them far too often this season: They played complementary football.

The Chiefs, as indicated by their 3-4 record thus far, are beatable. Maybe not as much as some other teams the Giants are still to face, but they're beatable. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been pressing to carry the team on his shoulders, given the defense's struggles. As such, he has tried to force plays that weren't there, and the defense is on a path to become one of the worst in Chiefs franchise history.

The Giants are going to be without running back Saquon Barkley and receiver Kenny Golladay on offense. But playing complementary football will solve a lot of issues, and if the Giants can build on what they did last week in this area, they'll give themselves a fighting chance to pull off the upset win.

Why They Won't

Although the Giants played complementary football last week, there are still things they've struggled to do this season that could sink their battleship.

The first is scoring touchdowns. New York crossed into Panthers' territory five times in the first half of last week's game and managed to come away with only three points. That's not going to cut it. And speaking of scoring, they've converted 45 percent of their red-zone scoring opportunities, dead last in the league. That's not going to cut it either.

Then there is the other facet: cashing in on opportunities presented by the opponent. This year, the Chiefs have had turnover issues, with Mahomes responsible for multiple turnovers in each of his last three games. The Giants, meanwhile, have struggled to convert opponents' turnovers into points, converting their nine takeaways this season into just 10 points.

That's not going to cut it either, especially against an offense like the Chiefs, which is so capable of exploding at any given moment.

Prediction

I don't think this game is going to be a massive blowout favoring the Chiefs. Still, until the Giants consistently show they can play complementary football and deliver on those statement games, I'm just not ready to give them the nod.

Chiefs 34, Giants 28

