New York Giants Week 9 Opponent First Look: Las Vegas Raiders Defense

Here's a breakdown of some of the names to watch for this weekend on the Las Vegas Raiders defense.

The Giants have the pleasure of facing the Las Vegas Raiders, who are coming off of a bye week and who sit atop the AFC West with a 5-2 record.

There has been no short of distractions with the tempestuous nature of the 2021 Raiders season. Nevertheless, the Jon Gruden fiasco leaves negative lasting marks, but interim head coach Rich Bisaccia has won both games since assuming the role, and quarterback Derek Carr is playing well.

The Raiders defense, however, has been solid. The defensive unit ranks 19th in points per game by allowing 23.7. They rank 14th in yards allowed per game with 354 while allowing 222.7 yards per game through the air (seventh-best).

They aren't as stout against the run; they currently rank 28th and allow 131 rushing yards per game.

The defense has some high draft capital that hasn't lived up to their expectations. They have some solid veteran journeymen and players like Maxx Crosby, who have developed into excellent pieces for Gus Bradley and the defense.

Let's take a look at the depth chart.

Defensive Line

Quinton Jefferson, Soloman Thomas, and former Giant Johnathan Hankins are a trio of defensive linemen aligned in 4i-shade and inside. Damion Square also gets into the rotation. Square was just signed in Week 6, and he has five pressures and a sack and a half so far in Gus Bradley's scheme while playing 75 snaps through the two-game span.

Jefferson is a bit undersized and aligns at 3-technique. He's played 280 snaps this season and has pressure in all but one game this season. He has 16 pressures on the year and three sacks. Jefferson is athletic, and the Giants' offensive line must be wary of slants setting up stunts with Jefferson in the middle.

The former top-five selection by the 49ers, Soloman Thomas, is also undersized and quick. Thomas was injured often with the 49ers, and he never lived up to his draft status coming out of Stanford. With 19 pressures on the season and three sacks, he has been doing well in this different California city. He's still not great against the run.

Hankins is the nose and lines just off the center's shoulder (1-shade). As he was when with the Giants, Hankins is a space-eater who can help keep the linebackers clean. Hankins has played on more passing plays than running plays, which is curious considering his run-stopping abilities.

Edge

Maxx Crosby is the team's best edge player and is currently the top-ranked edge on Pro Football Focus. He has two games of double-digit pressures and already has 47 pressures on the season. He leads the league in pressure and has seven sacks. He primarily aligns on the defensive left side, so Matt Peart will have to be on his A-game.

On the other side, 26-year-old journeyman Yannick Ngakoue has 32 pressures on the year and is doing a good job this season. The primary tandem of Crosby and Ngakoue is dangerous, and the latter has usurped former top-five pick, Clelin Ferrall who has been a disappointment.

Ferrell's still only 24-years-old, but he hasn't reached his potential yet. He has only five pressures on the season. He's only played more than 19 snaps once this season, and that snap count was 20.

Carl Nassib is another situational pass rusher for the Raiders. Nassib has eight pressures and a pair of sacks on the season.

Linebackers

Denzel Perryman has been a solid anchor in the middle of this defense. He's a hard-hitting, sure tackler who used to be on the Chargers before a brief stint with the Panthers. He's having a good season for Gus Bradley but is known more as a run defender rather than someone who is good in coverage.

Perryman is mainly on the weak side, while Cory Littleton, who is more athletic, plays in the middle. Littleton isn't nearly the run defender or powerhouse that Perryman is, but he covers well and has range. He has played on 389 snaps this season.

Nick Kwiatkoski plays in sub-packages for the Raiders, as does K.J. Wright, who was recently signed. These two are the backups to Perryman and Littleton. Wright is long in the tooth, and Kwiatkoski is still a good athlete with solid movement skills for a linebacker.

Cornerbacks

Nate Hobbs, Desmond Trufant, Brandon Facyson, and Casey Hayward Jr. are the four corners. Hobbs is their slot corner who has played well this season. The former first-round pick out of Ohio State, Damon Arnette, is on injured reserve, but these corners have been adequate.

Hobbs has a high 88 percent catch rate but is a sure tackler after the catch. He hasn't allowed many yards after the catch and hasn't given up a touchdown yet this season.

Casey Hayward Jr. plays on both sides of the football. He's a veteran who has been around the sport for quite a while, and he's still playing well. According to Pro Football Focus, he has high coverage marks and has played in 436 snaps this season. He's 32 years old, but age hasn't caught up to him quite yet.

Brandon Facyson recently returned to the lineup and has played 128 snaps in two games. Facyson is a long, physical type of cornerback out of Virginia Tech. He has four PBUs, surrendered a touchdown, and has an interception in the last two games.

Desmond Trufant, the former first-round pick by the Falcons, isn't the player he used to be, but he's still a solid backend roster player. He was hurt for a while but returned to action in week seven. He's 30 years old and not as spry as he used to be, so matchups with some of these Giant skilled players could benefit New York.

Safeties

Johnathan Abram is the most known safety of the bunch. He's a very physical player who is solid in run support, a bit undisciplined with his tackling, but a huge hitter. Abram isn't great in coverage. His angles aren't great, and he's not an elite athlete, but I wouldn't want to see him coming downhill at me.

The rookie out of TCU, Tre'von Moehrig, is the rangy, very athletic player on the backend. Daniel Jones needs to be aware of Moehrig's ability to run and use his range in single high defenses. Dallin Leavitt is the third safety. He's a 27-year-old player that doesn't play much on defense. He has 62 snaps through five games.

