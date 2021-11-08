New York Giants Week 9 Report Card: Positive Showing Before the Break

The New York Giants held on for a big 23-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium, which puts them at 3-6 at the bye. Here are our grades for this week's performance.

Rushing Offense: B+

No Saquon Barkley, no problem. Devontae Booker, before leaving the game with a hip injury that left him one yard shy of his first 100-yard rushing performance, (99 yards on 21 carries) was the Giants' rushing leader as the running rushing offense recorded 149 yards on the ground on 31 carries. Kudos to the Giants offensive line for its run-blocking efforts and to offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who deployed more 13-personnel this week to help the running game be a factor.

Passing Offense: C+

Daniel Jones only attempted 20 passes, but he hit 15 of those for 110 yards, the longest going for 30 yards. Jones absorbed two sacks among six quarterback hits, and did have one fumble, but for the most part, he made some nice throws to move the chains. The Giants did get the tight ends involved this week--Kyle Rudolph had four receptions for 20 yards, and Evan Engram had three for 38, including his 30-yard touchdown reception.

Run Defense: C+

The Giants' run defense was a little leaky at the start of the game, allowing Raiders running back Josh Jacobs 55 yards on eight carries in the first half. In the second half, though, the Giants clamped down on Jacobs, holding him to just 21 yards. Las Vegas finished with 117 yards on 20 carries, nearly 6.0 yards per rush, but they didn't have any rushing touchdowns.

Pass Defense: B+

There were two huge interceptions by Xavier McKinney, including a 41-yard pick-6 and a second interception that set up Graham Gano's final field goal. Quincy Roche, who impressed enough last week to not only earn more playing time this week but who also got the game-day uniform ahead of Oshane Ximines, delivered a huge strip-sack of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to stop the Raiders' last scoring drive that had reached the Giants' 13-yard line with 44 seconds left.

Special Teams: B

Nice comeback by punter Riley Dixon, who finished with a 47.0 net while his coverage team held Hunter Renfrow to five yards on one return. New return specialist Pharoh Cooper had an impressive Giants debut, returning two punts for 26 yards (long of 14) and three kickoffs for 45 yards (long of 18). Kicker Graham Gano was perfect on all three of his field-goal attempts

The lone blip--and it was a big one--was Keion Crossen's leveling of Raiders punter A.J. Cole, who lay motionless on the turf for a bit after Crossen charged into him to draw the 12th special teams foul of the season. Head coach Joe Judge rightfully got into Crossen's face after that play, and for the rest of the game, he had a cleaner showing.

Coaching: B

Kudos to Joe Judge and his staff for navigating through a challenging week marred by a series of false-positive COVID-19 tests that made personnel planning challenging plus which forced the team to do a lot of their meetings remotely. Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett had a strong opening series in which he went with a lot of heavy packages, but then he moved away from that for some reason. Eventually, he went back to using that more, and the Giants could hold on to the win. And credit defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for continuing to tweak his personnel to shut down the opponent's top weapons.

