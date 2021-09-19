NFC East Division Week 2 Wrap: Washington Holds on to First Place

Recapping the activity in the NFC East following the Week 2 games.

Washington Football Team (1-1, 1st Place)

Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke sliced and diced the Giants' suspect pass defense on his way to posting a division-best 336 passing yards.

In the end, it came down to a walk-off field goal by Dustin Hopkins, who was gifted the second chance when Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was flagged for being offside on the initial 38-yard attempt that Hopkins hit wide right.

The victory by the Football Team snapped a five-game winning streak by the Giants, four of which were recorded by Daniel Jones and thanks to their 49 points through two games, gives the defending NFC East champions a hold on first place in the division.

Up Next: at Buffalo

Philadelphia Eagles (2-2, 2nd Place)

The Eagles fell to 1-1 following a 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in a game mixed with good news and bad news.

The good news is that second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts delivered a decent--not spectacular but decent--performance, finishing 12 of 23 passes for 190 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions, and with ten rushing attempts for 82 yards and a touchdown.

While Hurts didn't quite match his air production from Week 1, it's worth noting that he had a 36-yard strike to receiver Jalen Reagor for a touchdown overturned.

His 91-yard pass completion to Quez Watkins was also a thing of beauty even though the scoring drive stalled. But with 142 rushing yards through two games, hurts surpassed Daniel Jones of the Giants, who has 142 rushing yards in two games.

The bad news is the Eagles suffered two potentially serious injuries, one on offense and one on defense. Offensive lineman Brandon Brooks suffered a chest injury that, per the NFL Network, is believed to be his pectoral. Brooks is to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Meanwhile, pass rusher Brandon Graham, who has missed just one game in ten seasons, reportedly tore his Achilles. Graham was to undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the initial diagnosis, but his looming loss, no matter how long it might be, is devastating for an Eagles team trying to jell under new head coach Nick Sirianni.

Up Next: at Dallas

Dallas Cowboys (1-1, 3rd Place)

The Cowboys evened out their 2021 won-loss record--barely--thanks to a 56-yard field goal by kicker Greg Zuerlein as time expired for a 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Zuerlein's game-winning field goal--he had a 36-yarder earlier in the fourth quarter--was a redemption of sorts after struggling the previous week with two missed field goals and a missed extra point.

Dallas held an 11-point lead in the first half following touchdown runs by Tony Pollard (4 yards) and Ezekiel Elliott (5 yards). The touchdown run by Pollard marked the first time since Week 14 in 2019 Dallas scored a touchdown on their opening drive.

Pollard finished with 109 rushing yards on 13 carries to lead the Cowboys in a game that saw a total of three lead changes, including two in the second half. Quarterback Dak Prescott finished 23 of 27 for 237 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception, as the Cowboys rushing game carried the offense this week.

Up Next: Philadelphia

New York Giants (0-2, 4th Place)

For the fifth straight season, the Giants are starting 0-2 and at the bottom of the division.

The Giants offense more than held its own against the Washington Football Team Thursday night, but unfortunately, the defense had very few answers to slow down Taylor Heinicke and crew.

Through two games, the Giants defense has allowed 57 points--28.7 points per game. New York has been outscored 57-42 over that span.

The lack of a pass rush both upfront and in the coverage aspect has been a significant problem, as has the lack of aggressiveness shown in defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's schemes.

If the Giants can't turn this around starting this weekend, it's going to be another very long season for Big Blue.

Up Next: Atlanta

Join the Giants Country Community