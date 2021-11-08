NFC East Standings Through Week 9: Cowboys Stub Their Toe, Giants Rise

Let's run down where the NFC East teams stand after nine weeks of regular-season play.

Dallas Cowboys, 6-2 (1st Place)

The Cowboys proved they were human after all as they fell to the Denver Broncos 30-16 on their home turf, their six-game winning streak snapped.

The Broncos jumped out to a 30-0 lead before easing up on the gas pedal about midway through the fourth quarter. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw for a touchdown and ran in another. Kicker Brandon McManus hit three out of his four field goal attempts, and Melvin Gordon ran in another touchdown.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was back in the lineup, throwing two garbage-time touchdowns to receiver Malik Turner against a Broncos' prevent defense. The Broncos, who now lead the series with Dallas 9-5 and have not lost to the Cowboys since the days when Michael Irvin, Troy Aikman, and Emmitt Smith roamed the gridiron.

Draft Spot: No. 24

Up Next: Atlanta Falcons

Philadelphia Eagles, 3-6 (2nd Place)

With two seconds left, Dustin Hopkins' 29-yard field goal snapped a 24-24 tie to give the Chargers a 27-24 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, the Eagles took a 10-7 lead at the half on a 4-yard touchdown run by Jordan Howard and Jake Elliott's 24-yard field goal. The Chargers then scored on back-to-back drives to make it a 16-10 game before exchanging scores with the Eagles, who tied the game 24-24 on Devonta Smith's 28-yard touchdown reception from Jalen Hurts.

Draft Spots: No. 3 (from Miami), No. 7, No. 14 (from Indianapolis),

Up Next: Denver Broncos

New York Giants, 3-6 (3rd Place)

The Giants defense showed up when it mattered most to help register a 23-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. New York recorded two big interceptions by safety Xavier McKinney, including a pick-6, and getting a huge strip-sack by outside linebacker Quincy Roche to thwart any chance of a comeback.

The Giants only managed 245 of total offense, and their top available receiving targets--Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, John Ross, and Darius Slayton--combined for just 37 yards on three receptions.

Draft Spots: No. 8, No. 11 (from Chicago)

Up Next: Bye

The Washington Football Team, losers of their last four games in a row, was on a bye. They will return to action in Week 10.

Draft Spot: No. 6

Up Next: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

