Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
NFC East Standings Through Week 9: Cowboys Stub Their Toe, Giants Rise
Publish date:

NFC East Standings Through Week 9: Cowboys Stub Their Toe, Giants Rise

Let's recap all the NFC East action from Week 9 and see where the four teams stand in the first round of the draft.
Author:

All logo rights belong to the respective teams.

Let's recap all the NFC East action from Week 9 and see where the four teams stand in the first round of the draft.

Let's run down where the NFC East teams stand after nine weeks of regular-season play.

Dallas Cowboys, 6-2 (1st Place)

The Cowboys proved they were human after all as they fell to the Denver Broncos 30-16 on their home turf, their six-game winning streak snapped.

The Broncos jumped out to a 30-0 lead before easing up on the gas pedal about midway through the fourth quarter. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw for a touchdown and ran in another. Kicker Brandon McManus hit three out of his four field goal attempts, and Melvin Gordon ran in another touchdown.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

NFC East
Game Day

NFC East Standings Through Week 9: Cowboys Stub Their Toe, Giants Rise

Let's recap all the NFC East action from Week 9 and see where the four teams stand in the first round of the draft.

just now
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is pushed out of bounds by Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 9 Report Card: Positive Showing Before the Break

Here are our grades on the Giants' 23-16 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

1 hour ago
New York Giants linebacker Quincy Roche (95) forces a fumble from Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) resulting in a turnover late in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants defeat the Raiders, 23-16, on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Game Day

Giants OLB Quincy Roche Shines In NFL Starting Debut

Rookie Quincy Roche got his first start with the Giants against the Las Vegas Raiders, and delivered one of the game's biggest clutch plays to help preserve the Giants' win. .

1 hour ago

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was back in the lineup, throwing two garbage-time touchdowns to receiver Malik Turner against a Broncos' prevent defense. The Broncos, who now lead the series with Dallas 9-5 and have not lost to the Cowboys since the days when Michael Irvin, Troy Aikman, and Emmitt Smith roamed the gridiron.

Draft Spot: No. 24

Up Next: Atlanta Falcons

Philadelphia Eagles, 3-6 (2nd Place)

With two seconds left, Dustin Hopkins' 29-yard field goal snapped a 24-24 tie to give the Chargers a 27-24 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, the Eagles took a 10-7 lead at the half on a 4-yard touchdown run by Jordan Howard and Jake Elliott's 24-yard field goal. The Chargers then scored on back-to-back drives to make it a 16-10 game before exchanging scores with the Eagles, who tied the game 24-24 on Devonta Smith's 28-yard touchdown reception from Jalen Hurts.

Draft Spots: No. 3 (from Miami), No. 7, No. 14 (from Indianapolis),

Up Next: Denver Broncos

New York Giants, 3-6 (3rd Place)

The Giants defense showed up when it mattered most to help register a 23-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. New York recorded two big interceptions by safety Xavier McKinney, including a pick-6, and getting a huge strip-sack by outside linebacker Quincy Roche to thwart any chance of a comeback.

The Giants only managed 245 of total offense, and their top available receiving targets--Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, John Ross, and Darius Slayton--combined for just 37 yards on three receptions.

Draft Spots: No. 8, No. 11 (from Chicago)

Up Next: Bye

Washington Football Team, 2-6 (4th Place)

The Washington Football Team, losers of their last four games in a row, was on a bye. They will return to action in Week 10.

Draft Spot: No. 6

Up Next: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

NFC East
Game Day

NFC East Standings Through Week 9: Cowboys Stub Their Toe, Giants Rise

just now
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is pushed out of bounds by Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 9 Report Card: Positive Showing Before the Break

1 hour ago
New York Giants linebacker Quincy Roche (95) forces a fumble from Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) resulting in a turnover late in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants defeat the Raiders, 23-16, on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Game Day

Giants OLB Quincy Roche Shines In NFL Starting Debut

1 hour ago
Nov 7, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Top Las Vegas Raiders, 23-16

4 hours ago
Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmets of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) resting on equipment case on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
Game Day

New York Giants - Las Vegas Raiders Game Day Inactive Lists

9 hours ago
Las Vegas Raiders helmet
Game Day

New York Giants (2-6) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (5-2): Updates, Stats and Information

4 hours ago
Oct 24, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) gestures in front of nose tackle Austin Johnson (98) against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

Why the Giants Will Win, Why They Won't and a Prediction

12 hours ago
Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders helmet rest on the football field before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
News

New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

12 hours ago