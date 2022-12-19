NFC East Week 15 Wrap-up: Giants Rise, Dallas Stubs Toe

Wrapping up all the action in the NFC East as the lower sees of the NFC playoff picture starts to gain some clarity.

It was another action-packed week in the NFC East.

The Eagles continued to roll right along, topping the Chicago Bears. Philadelphia, who is currently the top seed in the NFC playoff picture, is looking to nail down a first-round bye.

The Cowboys, who lost to the Jaguars, still managed to clinch a playoff berth thanks to the Giants beating Dallas. And the Giants improved their chances of earning a postseason berth by taking care of business against Washington.

Let's dive into each game in more detail.

Philadelphia Eagles (13-1), 1st Place - Playoff Berth Clinched

Eagles 25, Bears 20

The Philadelphia Eagles built up a 17-6 lead and held on for a 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The win improved Philadelphia’s league-best record to 13-1.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts didn’t have his best stuff, as he threw two interceptions with a poor passer rating of 64.6. However, he still threw for 315 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns, with 61 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Neither team’s offense started well; the Bears turned the ball over on downs during the game’s opening drive and Hurts threw an interception on his team’s first drive. After three consecutive punts (two from Chicago), Philadelphia got on the board first with a 32-yard field goal by Jake Elliott.

Chicago responded by moving 75 yards in eight plays, the biggest of which was an amazing 39-yard scramble by QB Phenom Justin Fields. The play was initially ruled a touchdown, but Fields was later ruled out of bounds at the 9-yard line. On the next play, David Montgomery’s 9-yard touchdown run put the Bears up 6-3 after a missed PAT.

Hurts was intercepted again on the Eagles’ next drive, but the Bears were quickly forced to punt. This time, Philadelphia marched 91 yards in nine plays, finished by a 22-yard touchdown run by Hurts to take a 10-6 halftime lead.

A 58-yard kickoff return by Boston Scott gave the Eagles fantastic field position to start the second half, and a 29-yard pass to A.J. Brown set up Hurts’ second rushing touchdown of the day.

But the Bears kept within striking distance; their defense recovered a fumble from Eagles running back Miles Sanders for an instant red zone possession. They would capitalize with Fields’ 10-yard touchdown pass to Montgomery to make it 17-13 Philadelphia.

Both teams’ offenses stalled after that, as the Bears lost a fumble while the Eagles had a turnover on downs and a missed field goal from Elliott. But late in the fourth quarter, the Eagles asserted themselves with a 6-play, 75-yard touchdown drive sparked by a 68-yard bomb from Hurts to Brown. Hurts finished the drive with his third rushing touchdown and ran in a two-point conversion to extend Philadelphia’s lead.

The Bears kept things interesting, though. Hurts, who temporarily left the game with an injury, came back under center and led his team 60 yards in six plays, throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to Byron Pringle to make it a one-possession game again. However, the Eagles squashed any hopes of a comeback by recovering the ensuing onside kick and running out the rest of the clock.

The Eagles will host the Cowboys on Christmas Eve.

Dallas Cowboys (10-4), 2nd Place - Playoff Berth Clinched

Jaguars 40, Dallas 34

The Dallas Cowboys blew a 27-10 lead and ultimately lost in overtime to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 40-34. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw an interception to Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who returned it for a 52-yard walk-off touchdown. The loss prevented the Cowboys from clinching a playoff spot initially (although they would later clinch with Washington’s loss that night).

Prescott’s game-losing interception, which was his second pick of the game (to the same player), offset a productive performance that included 256 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had an outstanding game in the losing effort, with 126 yards on seven catches, and fellow receiver Noah Brown had two touchdown catches, with his second putting Dallas ahead late.

The Cowboys capitalized on a fumble by Jaguars running back Travis Etienne with a 6-play, 41-yard touchdown drive, drawing first blood with a 10-yard touchdown run by Ezekiel Elliott. Then after forcing a three-and-out, Dallas marched 86 yards in 10 plays, capped off by a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Peyton Hendershot for a 14-0 lead.

Jacksonville responded with a 9-play, 75-yard drive that concluded with Trevor Lawrence’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones, but Dallas struck right back with an 11-play, 66-yard touchdown drive. Prescott’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Brown put the Cowboys up 21-7 at halftime.

Both teams traded field goals on their opening possessions of the second half. Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland then intercepted Lawrence, which set up another field goal from Brett Maher and extended the lead to 27-10.

But the Jaguars stormed back by scoring a pair of touchdowns in under four minutes. Just three plays after Maher’s second field goal, Lawrence launched a 59-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones. Prescott was intercepted by Jenkins two plays later, and Jamal Agnew’s 30-yard run on the next play set up a 10-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr., cutting the deficit to 27-24.