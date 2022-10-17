NFC East Week 6 Wrapup: Eagles Still Perfect, Giants on the Rise

It seems the Philadelphia Eagles just can't be stopped, as the Birds rolled to their sixth straight win, remaining the only team in the league yet to suffer a loss. The Eagles have scored at least 20 points in each of their victories, while their defense has only allowed two opponents to score more than 20 points so far.

Meanwhile, the "worst" 4-1 team in the NFL improved the 5-1 this weekend. The New York Giants, fast becoming the league's "comeback kids," overcame a 10-point deficit against the Baltimore Ravens to eke out the win and move ahead of the Cowboys in the division standings.

Let's run down the Week 6 NFC East recap.

Eagles 26, Cowboys 17

In a division battle on Sunday Night Football, the Philadelphia Eagles remained the only undefeated team in the NFL, improving to 6-0 with a 26-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles stormed to a 20-0 lead in the second quarter and held off a Dallas comeback attempt in the second half. For Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush, it was his first loss as a starting quarterback.

Rush certainly didn’t do himself any favors, completing only 18 of his 38 passes with 181 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. Meanwhile, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts went 15-for-25 for 155 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for an additional 29 yards.

The Eagles scored on a Miles Sanders 5-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter and got the ball right back when C.J. Gardner-Johnson intercepted Rush. Seven plays later, Hurts threw a 15-yard strike to A.J. Brown to make it 14-0.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy made a questionable decision on the next drive, choosing to go for it on 4th-and-1 at their own 34-yard line. The attempt failed, and the Eagles used their fantastic field position to set up a 51-yard field goal for Jake Elliott.

Rush was intercepted again on the next drive, this time by Darius Slay, which set up another field goal for Elliott to make it 20-0. The Cowboys finally salvaged some points before halftime, driving to the Philadelphia 12 to set up a Brett Maher 30-yard field goal.

The Cowboys suddenly roared back in the second half, as Ezekiel Elliott’s 14-yard touchdown run capped off a nine-play, 79-yard drive, and a touchdown pass from Rush to Jake Ferguson on the second play of the fourth quarter made it a three-point game after a 15-play, 93-yard drive that took 7:07 off the clock.

But the Eagles put the game away by marching 75 yards in 13 plays, chewing 7:37 off the clock as Hurts found DeVonta Smith in the end zone. All that lay ahead for Dallas was Rush’s third interception of the game and a missed field goal by Maher.

The Eagles (6-0), who have a Week 7 bye, remain atop of the NFC East while the Cowboys (4-2), whoreturn home to face the Detroit Lions after having their four-game winning streak snapped, fell to third place int he division, behind the soaring Giants.

Giants 24, Ravens 20

The New York Giants rallied back from a 20-10 fourth-quarter deficit to upset the Baltimore Ravens, 24-20.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones completed 19-of-27 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns while consistently finding a way to move the ball in key situations. Running back Saquon Barkley was kept in check in the first half but broke free in the second half and was pivotal in the Giants’ comeback. He rushed 22 times for 83 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Ravens drew first blood on a 30-yard touchdown run by Kenyan Drake. The Giants responded with a touchdown drive of their own that culminated in rookie receiver Wan’Dale Robinson’s first career touchdown reception to tie the game. Still, Baltimore responded with a Justin Tucker field goal to take a 10-7 halftime lead.

After both teams traded field goals in the third quarter, Baltimore extended their lead to 10 when Baltimore’s All-Pro QB Lamar Jackson found TE Mark Andrews in the end zone. But the Giants made it a one-possession game again when Jones threw a touchdown pass to rookie TE Daniel Bellinger on the next drive.

From there, the Giants’ defense swung the game’s momentum. Safety Julian Love gave the Giants an instant red zone possession by intercepting a pass from Jackson and returning it to the Baltimore 13.

Three plays later, Barkley scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to put the Giants ahead for good. In just two plays on the Ravens’ final drive, rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux strip-sacked Jackson, and defensive end Leonard Williams recovered the ball to seal the upset.

The Giants (5-1) jumped up to second place in the NFC East, ahead of the Cowboys. The Giants will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road next week.

Commanders 12, Bears 7

The Washington Commanders played two days earlier than the rest of the division, with their road showdown against the Chicago Bears featured on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime. It was a very ugly, low-scoring game, but the Commanders capitalized on a muffed punt for the eventual game-winning score, and the defense held on to win the game by a yard.

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, who suffered a broken finger in the win, struggled immensely, going 12-for-22 with only 99 passing yards and a 66.3 passer rating. But neither offense had a particularly impressive performance.

The only scoring in the first half was a Joey Slye 38-yard field goal near the end of the second quarter. All of Washington’s other drives ended in punts, while Chicago had drives end on an interception and a turnover on downs when they weren’t sending out their punter.

The Bears scored on their first drive of the second half thanks to a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Fields to receiver Dante Pettis, giving them a 7-3 lead. However, they would not score again.

After Slye kicked a second field goal to make it a one-point game, Washington was forced to punt on their next drive. But Velus Jones Jr. muffed the punt, and Christian Holmes recovered the ball for the Commanders at the Chicago 6-yard line. Two plays later, running back Brian Robinson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to put Washington ahead 12-7.

Chicago’s next drive ended on a turnover on downs, but Slye missed a 48-yard field goal that would have put Washington up by eight. The Bears then drove to the Washington 4-yard line, where they faced 4th down with 30 seconds left. Darnell Mooney made the catch but was stopped just short at the one-yard line, turning the ball over on downs and giving the Commanders a much-needed win.

The Commanders (2-4) remain in the NFC East cellar. They will visit the Packers in Week 7.

