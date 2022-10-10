NFC East Wrapup: Giants Surprise; Eagles Remain Undefeated

The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys continue to keep pace with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles while the Washigton Commanders' 2022 season continues to go off the rails. He's a look back at what you need to know from Week 5 in the division.

Eagles 20, Cardinals 17

1st Place (5-0)

The Philadelphia Eagles held on in their game against the Arizona Cardinals to remain undefeated, topping Arizona 20-17.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts continued to make his case for franchise quarterback status by completing 26 of 36 passes for 236 yards and rushing for 61 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Philadelphia assumed control of the game early with both of Hurts’ touchdown runs in the first half, while C.J. Gardner-Johnson intercepted Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray. But Murray and the Cardinals harnessed some momentum at the end of the first half, thanks to a 25-yard touchdown pass to Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and a 16-play, 91-yard drive culminating in a Matt Ammendola field goal to enter halftime.

The second half was defined by time-consuming drives, and the Cardinals tied the game in the 4th quarter on an 11-yard run by Eno Benjamin. The Eagles responded with a 17-play, 70-yard drive that took nearly eight minutes off the clock, culminating in Cameron Dicker’s go-ahead field goal with 1:45 remaining.

The Cardinals then drove to the Eagles' 25-yard line with 22 seconds left, but kicker Ammendola missed a potential game-tying 43-yard field goal wide right.

The Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

Cowboys 22, Rams 10

2nd Place (4-1)

Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush improved his career record to an impressive 5-0 as Dallas got a statement win over the defending Super Bowl champion Rams on the road.

Rush, filling in for injured starter Dak Prescott, threw only 16 passes, completing ten for 102 yards. But the story for Dallas was their ability to capitalize on key turnovers, forcing three from the vaunted Rams offense while not allowing any themselves.

The Cowboys set the tone when DeMarcus Lawrence recovered a fumble from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and returned it for a touchdown, giving Dallas a 7-0 lead before the offense even stepped onto the field. On the Rams’ next drive, Dorance Armstrong blocked Riley Dixon’s punt to give the Cowboys great field position, and they converted it into a Brett Maher field goal for an early 9-0 lead.

Los Angeles would later take their only lead on a 75-yard catch-and-run from All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp, but Dallas immediately took the lead with a 57-yard touchdown run from second RB Tony Pollard. They would never trail again.

In the second half, all Dallas needed was a pair of field goals from Maher, as the defense held the Rams scoreless. A late fourth-quarter drive deep into Cowboys territory ended in a back-breaking interception from Stafford to Malik Hooker, and the Rams’ final drive ended in a Stafford fumble forced by Micah Parsons and recovered by Sam Williams.

The Cowboys will visit the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles next week.

New York Giants 27, Green Bay Packers 22

3rd Place (4-1)

The New York Giants rallied from a 17-3 deficit to upset the Green Bay Packers 27-22 in London, the Giants improving to 4-1 on the season.

Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 21 of 27 passes for 217 yards, while tight end Daniel Bellinger and running backs Gary Brightwell and Saquon Barkley scored each of New York’s touchdowns. Barkley, who had 106 yards from scrimmage, scored the eventual game-winner.

The Packers scored all but two of their points in the first half, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw touchdown passes to Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis, and kicker Mason Crosby kicked two field goals. With Green Bay leading 17-3, the Giants drove 86 yards in 11 plays, and Bellinger scored on a double reverse in a play that would spark the offense for the remainder of the game.

The Giants had a great second half, only allowing two points from the Packers on an intentional safety while putting up 17 points of their own. A 15-play, 91-yard drive allowed the Giants to tie the game at 20, and after forcing a three-and-out, the Giants took the lead when Barkley scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown to cap off a six-play, 60-yard drive.

After taking the lead, the Giants’ defense pinned down the Packers with a turnover on downs deep in New York territory and later ended the game by sacking Rodgers during a desperate Hail Mary attempt.

The Giants will host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.

Tennessee Titans 21, Washington Commanders 17

4th Place (1-4)

The struggling Commanders drove 87 yards in 18 plays, moving to the Titans’ 2-yard line in the game’s final seconds. But Washington quarterback Carson Wentz was intercepted by Tennessee's David Long Jr., allowing the Titans to escape with a 21-17 win, the Commanders dropping to 1-4 as they continued losing ground in the NFC East.

After the game’s first four drives ended in punts, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Dontrelle Hilliard to complete a six-play, 52-yard drive. Washington scored the next 10 points on a Joey Slye 50-yard field goal and a 75-yard bomb from Wentz to Dyami Brown.

However, Tennessee grabbed the lead before halftime on a one-yard touchdown run by superstar running back Derrick Henry. The face of the Titans’ franchise had a productive game, rushing 102 yards on 28 carries with a pair of touchdowns.

The Commanders and Titans each scored seven points in the second half, with both touchdowns coming in the third quarter. Brown caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Wentz, while Henry scored another one-yard touchdown run.

After four consecutive punts, the Commanders put together a dramatic 18-play, 87-yard drive to the Tennessee 2, but Wentz threw a game-losing interception to Long Jr. to end the game.

Washington will look to snap its four-game losing streak next week on the road when they visit the Chicago Bears.

