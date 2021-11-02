Stats, Snap Counts, and Other Numbers from New York Giants’ Week 8 Loss to the Chiefs

Let's take a look at how the Giants personnel was deployed in their Week 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In primetime games, Daniel Jones' record falls to 0-7 as the Giants lose to the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17. New York entered this game with wide receiver Kenny Golladay and star running back Saquon Barkley still inactive, while Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney were ready to play.

Unfortunately for the Giants, Shepard suffered a quadriceps injury, and Toney had his thumb stepped on, forcing him out of the game for a while. These issues were made worse when backup wide receiver and punt returner Dante Pettis took a shot to the shoulder, which also removed him from action.

Darius Slayton led the wide receiver in snaps at 52 (out of 60). He technically had three targets, one was on a penalty, and he caught zero passes for the Giants. Slayton returned from his hamstring injury and had a solid game but was invisible for much of this contest.

In a crucial situation, he was the targeted receiver on Jones' first throw, the interception, and he dropped a quick-hitting pass on a 2nd-and-7. Slayton playing the most snaps was a product of the Giants' current receiving injuries.

Toney returned from injury and had his hand stepped on in the second half of the game, but he returned for the final two drives. Toney was hardly on the field at the beginning of the game, and head coach Joe Judge confirmed the rookie was on something of a pitch count.

He then aligned as the punt returner, which sparked the question: "Why would a less than healthy receiver be a punt returner?"

We get it that Toney wasn't entirely available for practice throughout the week, but not using Toney for players like Slayton is head-scratching. Toney is only a rookie, but his ceiling is significantly higher than any other playmaker on this team other than Saquon Barkley.

Rounding out the receiver snap count, Collin Johnson played 24 snaps, and John Ross played 16.

The Giants spent much of the game in multi-tight end packages; this makes sense because of the wide receiver injuries. Evan Engram played 47 snaps, Kyle Rudolph 21, and Kaden Smith 18.

Week 8 Snap Counts offense Week 8 Snap Counts offense 1 / 3

Here are the Giants snap counts on offense and defense:

Xavier McKinney, Tae Crowder, Logan Ryan, and Adoree Jackson played every defensive snap for Patrick Graham. Oshane Ximines snaps stayed low at only 18 (he had 17 in the previous week). This is important to note because Lorenzo Carter did not dress in this game. Ximines inability to hold the point of attack as a run defender has led to a decrease in snap share.

Quincy Roche played 50 snaps with Carter sidelined. Even Trent Harris, who dressed in this game, earned seven snaps. Benardrick McKinney’s snaps jumped from 11 to 28, as Reggie Ragland’s snap share was 30. Crowder played every single snap for this defense.

Linebacker and special team’s ace Cam Brown was promoted off the I.R., and he played in 9 snaps, while Aaron Robinson, freshly off the PUP list, played nine snaps. It was great to see Robinson on the football field, albeit for a limited snap share.

The Giants defense did an excellent job covering defenders down the field. They were allowing the short, check down passes to the flat but were eliminating big-play opportunities to Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Chiefs weapons. Five Giants players had a coverage grade over 70 (generally viewed as a positive grade):

Darnay Holmes: 87.0 (on 29 coverage snaps, 45 total)

Adoree Jackson: 79.9 (on 55 coverage snaps, 81 total)

James Bradberry: 79.0 (on 55 coverage snaps, 80 total)

Logan Ryan: 77.1 (on 55 coverage snaps, 81 total)

Reggie Ragland: 70.1 (on 19 coverage snaps, 30 total)

The Giants defense resembled the 2020 unit that intrigued the Giants’ fan base. Maybe their game against Carolina fixed the confidence and communication issues.

Despite a great performance by this Giants defense, they still couldn’t earn a road victory against a team not playing good football.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.