Top 5 Panthers Players To Watch in Giants' Week 2 Game vs. Carolina

Riding high after a 21-20 win over the favored Titans, the New York Giants now prepare for their home opener on Sunday.

They will be facing a somewhat familiar opponent in the Carolina Panthers, a team the Giants beat in MetLife Stadium last year, 25-3, in Week 7.

But this is a much different Panthers team from last season. In particular, the Giants will look to shut down a different quarterback and running back this time.

Here are five players for the Giants to look out for in their upcoming matchup.

Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

QB Baker Mayfield

Last season, the Giants easily shut down much-maligned Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, holding him to 112 passing yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. He was removed from the game in the fourth quarter in favor of P.J. Walker.

This time, Carolina has a new signal caller in Baker Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2018 draft. The former Browns quarterback was traded just before training camp to the Panthers, and it wasn't long after that he won the starting job. Further, Mayfield is playing with a notable chip on his shoulder as he looks to salvage his NFL career.

The Panthers had the 30th ranked offense last season, averaging only 298 yards per game, and the Giants’ opportunistic defense exploited that with Darnold under center. But with Mayfield at quarterback, Carolina’s offense is fundamentally different, so the Giants need an entirely new game plan to shut their opponent down this time.

Facing his former team in Week 1, Mayfield could not get the offense in sync until the fourth quarter, when he led the Panthers to 17 points. He finished the game completing 16 of 27 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown, with one interception, although the Panthers lost to the Browns 26-24.

Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) stiff arms Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III (43) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

RB Christian McCaffrey

The biggest factor for the Panthers’ offensive struggles last year was the absence of star running back Christian McCaffrey, one of the NFL’s most exciting players but one that, over the last two seasons, has had trouble staying healthy.

McCaffrey, who didn't play last year against the Giants, is now back to full health, allowing the Panthers to execute their offense to its fullest. Although he only had 33 rushing yards on ten carries against Cleveland, he still scored a rushing touchdown and hauled in four catches for 24 yards.

Without McCaffrey in last year’s meeting, Carolina’s running game was rudderless, racking up only 56 rushing yards against the Giants.

McCaffrey’s value comes from his ability to run the ball and as a receiving threat, which might not bode well for the Giants linebackers that struggled last week in coverage.

Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson (3) celebrates a score in the end zone during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

WR Robbie Anderson

The Panthers’ top receiving target, Robbie Anderson, had a strong performance against the Browns in Week 1, with 102 receiving yards on just five catches. One of those catches was a 75-yard touchdown bomb in the fourth quarter that served as a major momentum swing in Carolina’s favor.

The Giants kept the former Jets receiver under wraps in last year’s meeting, limiting him to just 14 yards and three catches on nine targets. However, with Mayfield under center instead of Darnold, the Giants, who go into this weekend's game without starting cornerback Aaron Robinson (appendectomy), may need to get creative in how they approach covering Anderson.

Jul 28, 2022; Spartanburg, SC, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) during the third day of training camp at Wofford College. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

S Xavier Woods

Although he only had two solo tackles against Cleveland, newly acquired safety Xavier Woods had ten total tackles thanks to eight assisted tackles.

Last season with the Minnesota Vikings, Woods set several career bests, including total tackles (108), solo tackles (72), assisted tackles (36), and interceptions (3). The 27-year-old Woods was signed by the Panthers for three years and $15.75 million following his breakout season.

If Giants QB Daniel Jones wants to pass the ball often on Sunday, he must be wary of Woods’ presence in the secondary.

Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson (94) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers Run Defense

Carolina’s run defense ranked in the middle of the pack last season, allowing 113.8 rushing yards per game, and it struggled immensely against Cleveland last week.

The Browns ran wild against the Panthers, with 217 rushing yards. Nick Chubb racked up 141 rushing yards, while Kareem Hunt added 24 receiving yards and a touchdown catch to go along with his 46 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Giants' rushing attack is riding high after a sensational performance from Saquon Barkley. The Titans had the second-best run defense in 2021, allowing only 84.6 rushing yards per game, but Barkley racked up a stunning 164 yards on the ground, including a 68-yard burst that set up a rushing touchdown en route to being named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

With the Panthers struggling to stop the run and Barkley coming off a resurgent performance, expect the Giants to run the ball early and often on Sunday.

