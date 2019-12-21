Week 16: Giants at Washington Fantasy Football Need-to-Knows

For most NFL fans, drafting a player from your favorite team is all a part of the fantasy football experience and for the most part, a few New York Giants players could put up quality fantasy numbers during the 2019 season — especially this week against Washington.

Washington has been inconsistent this season and — more often than not — have been one of the more fantasy-friendly teams to nearly every position on a fantasy football roster.

With that in mind, here’s the fantasy outlook for each Giants player for New York’s Week 16 showdown with Washington.

Key Stats to Keep in Mind

Washington has allowed 363.8 total yards per game this season (No. 21 in the NFL).

Washington has allowed 136.4 yards rushing per game this season (No. 28 in the NFL).

Washington has allowed 227.4 yards passing per game this season (T-No. 12 in the NFL).

Opponents have completed 31.7 percent (26-of-82 attempts) of deep passes against Washington this season.

Opponents have completed 73.0 percent (298-of-408 attempts) of short passes against Washington this season.

Washington has allowed 75 receptions to tight ends this season (T-No. 24 in the NFL).

Washington has allowed 819 yards receiving to tight ends this season (No. 26 in the NFL).

Washington has allowed seven touchdowns to tight ends this season (T-No. 25 in the NFL)

Washington has allowed 157 receptions to wide receivers this season (No. 12 in the NFL)

Washington has allowed 1,907 yards receiving to wide receivers this season (No. 6 in the NFL)

Washington has allowed 16 touchdowns to wide receivers this season (T-No. 21 in the NFL)

Washington has allowed 88 receptions to opposing running backs this season (No. 31 in the NFL).

Washington has allowed 712 yards receiving to running backs this season (T-No. 27 in the NFL).

Washington has allowed nine rushing touchdowns to running backs this season (T-No. 10 in the NFL)

Washington has allowed three receiving touchdowns to running backs this season (T-No. 15 in the NFL)

Washington averages 268.8 total yards on offense per game this season (No. 32 in the NFL).

Washington averages 167.7 yards passing per game this season (No. 32 in the NFL).

Washington averages 101.1 yards rushing per game this season (No. 20 in the NFL).

Washington averages 15.4 points per game this season (No. 31 in the NFL)

Strong Starts

RB Saquon Barkley

FantasyPros Week 16 Ranking: RB4

FanDuel: $8,800

DraftKings: $8,300

After a season-best 30.3 PPR-point day against the Miami Dolphins last weekend, Saquon Barkley seems to be back on track — which bodes incredibly well for his fantasy owners this weekend.

The 22-year-old tailback has a juicy matchup against a Washington defense that has been abused by running backs this season, allowing 136.4 yards rushing per game (No. 28 in the NFL). 6.3 receptions (No. 31 in the NFL) per game and 50.9 yards receiving per game to players at the position (T-No. 27 in the NFL). Barkley — who has played on at least 94 percent of New York’s offensive snaps in three of his last four games — should see his usual high workload on Sunday, giving him elite RB1 status for Week 16.

WR Sterling Shepard (PPR Only)

FantasyPros Week 16 Ranking: WR35

FanDuel: $6,300

DraftKings: $6,100

After three consecutive disappointing performances, Sterling Shepard finally rewarded his fantasy owners last week, catching nine balls for 111 yards receiving on 11 targets. Daniel Jones will be under center instead of Eli Manning this week, but that shouldn’t hurt the 26-year-old’s fantasy potential for Week 16.

Shepard has seen more than enough volume in Jones’ starts to warrant starting on a weekly basis, averaging 8.4 targets per game in the five contests the pair have played together.

As long Jones continues to look his way, fantasy owners should consider Shepard a high-upside WR3 in PPR leagues.

WR Golden Tate (PPR Only)

FantasyPros Week 16 Ranking: WR41

FanDuel: $6,200

DraftKings: $4,800

Golden Tate was very much a boom-bust fantasy play with Eli Manning under center in the last two games, but his fantasy stock gets a significant boost now that Daniel Jones is starting again — much to the delight of his fantasy owners, I’m sure.

The 31-year-old wideout has easily been one of Jones’ favorite receivers this season, averaging 8.1 targets, 5.1 receptions and 64.3 yards receiving per contest with four touchdowns scored (14.94 PPR points per game) in the seven games they’ve played together this season.

Tate will likely see his usual target share against Washington, easily making him a high-floor, high upside WR3 this weekend.

High-Ceiling, Low-Floor Starts

QB Daniel Jones (Two-Quarterback Only)

FantasyPros Week 16 Ranking: QB26

FanDuel: $7,300

DraftKings: $5,900

Starting Daniel Jones in regular fantasy leagues should be out of the question for fantasy owners playing for their league championship this weekend, but he’s definitely in the streaming conversation for two-quarterback leagues.

Washington has allowed 19.08 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks over its last three contests and Jones’ rushing ability (33 yards in Week 4 against Washington) definitely boosts his fantasy value.

However, Jones’ turnover issues still pose some risk for those looking for some semblance of reliability out of a possible streamer. Fantasy owners should consider the Duke product a boom-bust QB2 for Week 16.

WR Darius Slayton

FantasyPros Week 16 Ranking: WR31

FanDuel: $6,000

DraftKings: $5,500

Darius Slayton has had some monstrous fantasy performances this year thanks to his big-play potential (team-high 9.5 yards per target), but he’s also put up his fair share of duds due to the inconsistent volume he’s seen with Daniel Jones at quarterback.

Unlike Golden Tate (8.1) and Sterling Shepard (8.4) the Auburn product is averaging just 6.7 targets per game in Jones’ starts this year. However, there may still be enough upside to warrant a desperation start this weekend.

The 22-year-old wideout averaged 10 targets per contest in the three games before Jones was injured (Week 10 through Week 13), tallying 232 yards receiving (77.9 yards per game) and two receiving touchdowns. That being said, fantasy owners should consider Slayton a boom-bust WR3 this weekend.

TE Kaden Smith

FantasyPros Week 16 Ranking: TE21FanDuel: $5,100DraftKings: $3,200

After two tough weeks with Eli Manning at quarterback, Kaden Smith’s fantasy stock is definitely on the rise now that Daniel Jones is back under center.

The rookie out of Stanford saw 14 targets in his last two games with Jones at quarterback and had a couple of solid fantasy days as a result, averaging a respectable 12.85 PPR points per game in those contests.

However, despite the upside, the 22-year-old is still a risky play — especially for those of you in their league’s championship game. Better streaming options are likely available on the waiver wire, but if you’re truly desperate, fantasy owners should consider Smith a boom-bust TE2 at best.

DST NY Giants

FantasyPros Week 16 Ranking: DST17

FanDuel: $3,900DraftKings: $2,800

The Giants’ defense has rarely been a viable fantasy option this year, but they do have a favorable enough matchup this weekend that could warrant a start in deep leagues. Washington’s offense is averaging just 15.1 points per game at home this year (No. 32 in the NFL) and has really struggled in pass protection, allowing 3.2 sacks per contest (No. 27 in the NFL).

Finding a different streamer with a more favorable matchup would probably be a better idea for fantasy owners playing for their league championship this weekend, but if there are no other options available, you could do a lot worse.

Avoid This Week

K Aldrick Rosas

FantasyPros Week 16 Ranking: K23

FanDuel: N/A

DraftKings: N/A

Putting Aldrick Rosas under the “Avoid” column this week shouldn’t be considered a criticism of how he’s produced recently. In fact, he’s actually been pretty reliable over his last three games, having missed just one kick (point-after attempt in Week 16) over that span.

The reason Rosas is listed in this section is more situational than anything. It’s championship week in most fantasy leagues right now and there are likely much better streaming options available that fantasy owners should rely on instead.

No Fantasy Relevance Until Proven Otherwise

QB Eli Manning

RB Wayne Gallman Jr.

RB Elijhaa Penny

WR Da'Mari Scott

WR Cody Latimer

TE Rhett Ellison (Out/Concussion)

TE Evan Engram (IR/Foot Sprain)