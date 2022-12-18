Why Giants Are Focused on the Here and Now

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll doesn't want to hear the word "playoffs" right now.

Understandably so, as the NFL regular season is only in Week 15, and a lot can happen between now and then, including his overachieving Giants not even being a part of the final picture.

That's why Daboll, in his weekly message to his players, has stressed the importance of taking things one day at a time and not looking past the current day, lest the same misfortune can happen to teams that look past other teams occur.

"You got to focus on what’s ahead of you, which is what the most important thing is – which is not easy to do for people that work; players, coaches, organizations," Daboll said this week.

"Does no good looking four weeks ahead, three weeks ahead. You got to focus on what’s the most important."

What's ahead for his team is a Sunday night date against the Washington Commanders, a team that is coming off a bye and one that fought the Giants just two weeks ago tooth and nail to a 20-20 tie on the Giants' home turf.

Daboll and his staff have dissected that first meeting several times--Daboll alone said he's looked at that tape at least ten times. There are adjustments that need to be made to better defend the run, to get Saquon Barkley free, to endure quarterback Daniel Jones has time to find open receivers, and to incorporate what worked under a disguise so that Washington doesn't catch on.

It's a lot of ground to cover, which is probably why Daboll isn't too fixated on the outcome in which the winner will put itself closer to a playoff berth.

"I just think it’s important to do the things you need to do to get ready to play the game," he said. "I’ve been in a wide variety of situations as an assistant, as a coordinator, and I’m not saying it’s right or wrong. That’s just my philosophy.

"Let’s focus on what we can control, and that’s the most important (thing). How we prepare, ultimately how we go out there and play and coach, that’s what makes the difference. What if this happens? None of that matters."

Except for the outcome, which the Giants will hope will be another in the "win" column.

